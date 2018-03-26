Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds Team Up to Meet Dying ‘Avengers’ Fan

By

CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds proved they are not just superheroes on the big screen, but in real life as well.

Fox News host Shannon Bream asked Twitter users Sunday for assistance in fulfilling the wish of a dying 11-year-old boy named Emilio. Bream tweeted, “Need your help Twitterverse — trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he [wants] is a greeting from one of the Avengers.”

Well, Emilio will hopefully get to meet more than one Avenger after Evans, who plays Captain America, and Reynolds, who portrays Deadpool, responded on Twitter to help make the child’s wish come true. Evans replied, “Happy to! DM me.” Reynolds took a more comedic approach that is true to his quick-witted character and wrote, “I’m more of a ‘Reserve Avenger.’ But happy to help. DM me.”

Paul Bettany, who first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the voice of Jarvis in the three “Iron Man” films and has since played Vision in “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” also showed his support. He tweeted, “I’m the purple one. DM me.”

Zachary Levi, who starred in two of the “Thor” films and will play hero Shazam in the DC Comics, as well as CNN’s Jake Tapper and more also replied to Bream’s request.

After seeing all the responses, Bream said “major progress” has happened and added, “I guess Twitter can be full of love when someone really needs it.”

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

