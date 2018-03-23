Chris Evans Is Probably Done Playing Captain America After ‘Avengers 4’

Cap might be hanging his shield up for good, Marvel fans. According to a profile in the New York Times, Chris Evans might be retiring his role as the “first Avenger” after “Avengers 4.”

He reportedly has no plans to return to the franchise once “Avengers 4” hits theaters in May 2019. “You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans said. He will be returning for reshoots in the fall, but it is expected that they will mark the end the road for Evans in the MCU.

Evans has played Captain America since 2011, when “Captain America: The First Avenger” was released, and has become one of the franchise’s most revered heroes despite a “civil war” with fellow fan-favorite Iron Man, played by Robert Downey, Jr.

In 2017, Downey also hinted at the possibility of retiring his superhero suit. In an interview with Australia’s News.com, he said: “It’s this cyclical thing. I could have said when the first ‘Avengers’ came out: ‘It’s never going to get any better than that. Everybody stop’. But to me it’s always about people and opportunities, like the [‘Avengers’ directors Anthony and Joe] Russos, who I adore.”

He continued: “Everyone says to me it’s like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time, but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [MCU movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”

Fans have speculated Cap might die in “Infinity War” or the as yet untitled “Avengers 4,” but viewers will just have to wait and see whether or not Evans really does retire for good.

“Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters April 27.