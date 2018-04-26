Twentieth Century Fox Unveils Interactive ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ Partnership

Twentieth Century Fox on Thursday announced that it’s partnering with interactive film company Kino Industries to license an app that will allow movie audiences to control the storyline and characters in the upcoming film “Choose Your Own Adventure.”

The studio is licensing Kino Industries’ CtrlMovie technology, which will allow in-theater audiences to control the action throughout a film, Fox said during a CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. Audiences can use Kino’s app on their smartphones to vote on what the characters will do at pivotal points in the narrative. The same film can have a different plot, ending, and running time depending on the audience preferences and is supposed to happen seamlessly with no breaks in between scenes.

“Bringing game changing, innovative technology to audiences and enhancing the cinematic experience has always been a cornerstone of the Twentieth Century Fox brand and our next venture is the outstanding CtrlMovie technology we are utilizing for ‘Choose Your Own Adventure,’ ” said Chris Aronson, 20th Century Fox’s president of domestic distribution. “This interactive experience, and the passionate, creative team behind this project, allow the true spirit of the beloved book series to fall into the hands of fans around the world.”

The film is based on the 1980s book series that allowed readers to choose various endings. The movie is currently in development with John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, and Shannon Gilligan of Chooseco, the publisher of the “Choose Your Own Adventure” brand, attached to produce.

Kino Industries principals Chady Eli Mattar, Scott C. Silver, and Tobias Weber will serve as executive producers. Mike Ireland will oversee the project for the studio.