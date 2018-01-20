Chloe Sevigny Says She Would ‘Probably Not’ Work With Woody Allen Again (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Chloe Sevigny Cannes
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

From “Boys Don’t Cry” to “American Psycho,” Chloe Sevigny has had one of the most prolific resumes of character parts in independent movies. In 2004, she appeared in the Woody Allen comedy “Melinda and Melinda.”

During an interview with Variety on Friday afternoon at the Sundance Film Festival, Sevigny expressed reservations about collaborating with the director.

“I have my own turmoil that I’m grappling with over that decision,” Sevigny said. “Would I work with him again? Probably not.”

Sevigny joins a chorus of actors who have either donated their salaries from Allen’s movies to the Time’s Up campaign, including Rebecca Hall and Timothee Chalamet, or expressed regret in agreeing to co-star in one of his projects. In 2014, Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow published a letter in the New York Times, where she said that she was sexually assaulted by him at the age of 7. (Allen denies any wrongdoing.)

Sevigny made the trip to Sundance for the premiere of her drama “Lizzie,” about Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother in 1892 Massachusetts. Sevigny co-produced the movie, having long been fascinated with Borden’s life.

Kristen Stewart plays Borden’s maid, Bridget Sullivan, who is believed to have had a romantic relationship with her. “I’m such a fan of Kristen,” Sevigny said. “She’s such a firecracker. I’m so honored. She said, ‘Chloe, I want to do this for you.’ There are so many movies I’ve done supporting other women and their performances are stellar.”

She said their chemistry came naturally. “What are you kidding? I think there’s a mutual admiration. I think we both really identify with an outlaw, misfit character.”

As for their love scenes in the film, Sevigny laughed: “There was a little bit of steam,” she said. “I wish there was more.”

