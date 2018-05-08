China’s Vision Sets Sights on ‘The Ghosts of War’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Expanding Chinese mini-studio Vision Film has acquired mainland China rights to upcoming horror-thriller “The Ghosts of War.” Directed by Eric Bress, the film is currently in post-production and is expected to hit Chinese theaters at the end of the year.

“Ghosts” follows five battle-hardened American soldiers who are assigned, near the end of World War II, to hold a French chateau formerly occupied by the Nazi high command. The mission quickly descends into madness when they encounter a supernatural enemy more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield.

The film stars Brenton Thwaites (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” “Maleficent”), Theo Rossi (“Sons of Anarchy”), Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect 1 & 2”), Kyle Gallner (“American Sniper”), and Alan Ritchson (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”), alongside Shaun Toub (“Iron Man”) and Billy Zane.

It is produced by Miscellaneous Entertainment, with international sales handled by L.A.-based Highland Film Group. The film is being pitched at the Cannes film market. The China deal was negotiated by Ricky Qi for Vision Film and Joe Simpson for Miscellaneous Entertainment.

Vision is an investment firm specializing in foreign films. It has invested more than $400 million between 2014 and 2017 in over 100 films. As a distributor, it has been involved with “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Imitation Game,” “Malavita” and “Godzilla.” Vision expects to invest in 30 titles being released globally this year.

Miscellaneous was recently executive producer on thriller “Terminal,” starring Margot Robbie, Mike Myers and Simon Pegg. It previously backed Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring “Killing Gunther,” Werner Herzog’s “Queen of the Desert” and “Parts Per Billion,” starring Josh Hartnett, Teresa Palmer, and Rosario Dawson.