Chile’s ‘A Fantastic Woman’ Hooks Nine Premios Platino Nominations

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Four years after the inaugural Premios Platino, where he took home the best picture award with “Gloria,” Chile’s Sebastian Lelio may again snag some top prizes with nine Platino nominations for his foreign language Oscar-winning “A Fantastic Woman.” It’s the first Ibero-American film to win a coveted Oscar since the awards, celebrating the best of Ibero-American cinema – and since last year, television series – were launched in 2014.

The Premios Platino nominations event was streamed live on Facebook from Hollywood’s Roosevelt Hotel where Premios Platino ambassador-CNN Español journalist Juan Carlos Arciniegas reminded the audience that they were at the site where the Oscars were first held 90 years ago.

“A Fantastic Woman” is up against Argentine Lucrecia Martel’s “Zama” which nabbed eight noms, Fernando Perez’s “Last Days in Havana,” which scored seven, Santiago Mitre’s “The Summit” and Isabel Coixet’s “The Bookshop,” with four noms each.

Spanish Best First Feature nominee “Summer 1993” drew five noms in total, placing it as a frontrunner in that category.

Eugenio Derbez, who will host the 5th Premios Platino in April, pointed out that it was a great year for Ibero-American cinema given Guillermo del Toro’s and Lelio’s Oscar wins, and even the Best Animated Feature Oscar for “Coco” which, while not Latin American, should be celebrated for its focus on Mexico and its culture.

John Bailey, president of Hollywood’s Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Science, who accepted a Platino statuette in recognition for the Academy’s institutional support, praised the strength and representativeness of the cinema made in Ibero-America and by Ibero-Americans.

In the television series or mini-series category, Spanish and Argentine productions dominated, with three from Spain including Bambu Productions’ “Velvet Collection” and “Cable Girls” as well as RTVE production “El Ministerio del Tiempo.”

From Argentina, Turner Latin America’s co-produced “El Maestro” and “Un Gallo para Esculapio” were nominated. Brazil’s HBO Latin America’s “The Bronze Garden” was shut out.

The 5th Premios Platino are slated to be held at the Teatro Gran Tlachco at Xcaret, Riviera Maya, Mexico on April 29.

5TH PREMIOS PLATINO, 2018

LIST OF NOMINEES

BEST PICTURE

“The Summit,” (Santiago Mitre, Spain/Argentina)

“The Bookshop,” (Isabel Coixet, Spain)

“Last Days in Havana,” (Fernando Perez, Cuba/Spain)

“A Fantastic Woman,” (Sebastian Lelio, Chile/ Spain)

“Zama,” (Lucrecia Martel, Argentina/Brazil/Spain/Mex/Portugal)

BEST DIRECTOR

Alex de la Iglesia (“Perfectos Desconocidos,” Spain)

Fernando Perez (“Last Days in Havana,”

Cuba/Spain)

Isabel Coixet (“The Bookshop,” Spain)

Lucrecia Martel (“Zama,” Argentina/Brazil/Spain/Mexico/Portugal)

Sebastian Lelio (“A Fantastic Woman,” Chile/Spain)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Carla Simon (“Summer 1993,” Spain)

Fernando Perez, Abel Rodriguez (Last Days in Havana,” Cuba, Spain)

Isabel Coixet (“The Bookshop,” Spain)

Lucrecia Martel (“Zama,” Argentina/Brazil/Spain/Mex/Portugal

Sebastian Lelio (“A Fantastic Woman,” Chile/Spain)

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

Alberto Iglesias (“The Summit,” Argentina/Spain)

Alfonso de Vilallonga (“The Bookshop,” Spain)

Derlis A. Gonzalez (“Los Buscadores,” Paraguay)

Juan Antonio Leyva, Magda Rosa Galban (“El Techo,” Cuba/Nicaragua)

Plinio Profeta (“O Filme da Minha Vida,” Brazil

BEST ACTOR

Alfredo Castro (“Los Perros,” Chile/Argentina/Spain)

Daniel Gimenez Cacho (“Zama,” Argentine/Brazil/Spain/Mex/Portugal)

Javier Bardem (“Loving Pablo,” Spain)

Javier Gutierrez (“The Author,” Spain/Mex)

Jorge Martinez (“Last Days in Havana,” Cuba, Spain)

BEST ACTRESS

Antonia Zegers (“Los Perros,” Chile/Argentina/Portugal)

Daniela Vega (“A Fantastic Woman,” Chile/Spain)

Emma Suárez (“Las Hijas de Abril,” Mexico)

Maribel Verdú (“Abracadabra,” Spain)

Sofía Gala (“Alanis,” Argentina)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Deep,” (Julio Soto Gurpide, Spain)

“El Libro de Lila,” ( Marcela Rincon, Colombia/Uruguay)

“História Antes de Uma História,” (Wilson Lazaretti, Brazil)

“Lino, uma Aventura de Sete Vidas,” (Rafael Ribas, Brazil)

“Tadeo Jones 2: El Secreto del Rey Midas,” (Enrique Gato, David Alonso, Spain)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Dancing Beethoven,” (Arantxa Aguirre, Spain)

“Ejercicios de Memoria,” (Paz Encina, Paraguay/Argentina/ Germany)

“El Pacto de Adriana,” (Lisette Orozco, Chile)

“Los Niños,” (Maite Alberdi, Chile/France/Holland)

“Muchos Hijos, un Mono y un Castillo,” (Gustavo Salmeron, Spain)

BEST NEW FILM

“El Techo,” (Patricia Ramos, Cuba/Nicaragua)

“La Defensa del Dragón, (Natalia Santa, Colombia)

“La Llamada,” (Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo, Spain)

“La Novia del Desierto,” (Celia Atan, Valeria Pivato, Arg/Chile)

“Mala Junta” (Claudia Huaiquimilla, Chile)

“Verano 1993” (Carla Simon, Spain)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Estefan Larrain, (“A Fantastic Woman,” Chile/Spain)

Mikel Serrano, (“Handia,” Spain)

Monica Bernuy, (“Summer 1998,” Spain)

Renato Pinheiro, (“Zama,” Argentina/Brazil/Spain/Mexico/Portugal)

Sebastian Orgambide, Micaela Saiegh (“The Summit,” Argentina/Spain)

BEST EDITING

Ana Plaff, Didac Palao, (Summer 1993,” Spain)

Etienne Boussac (“La Mujer del Animal,” Colombia)

Miguel Schverdfinger, Karen Harley, (“Zama,” Argentina/Brazil/Spain/Mexico/Portugal)

Rodolfo Barrios, (“Last Days in Havana,” Cuba/Spain)

Soledad Salfate, (“A Fantastic Woman,” Chile/Spain)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Benjamin Echazarreta, (A Fantastic Woman, Chile/Spain)

Javier Julia, (“The Summit,” Arg/Spain)

Raul Perez Urea (“Last Days in Havana,” Cuba/Spain)

Rui Pocas, (“Zama,” Argentina/Brazil/Spain/Mexico/Portugal)

Santiago Racaj, (“Summer 1993,” Spain)

BEST SOUND DIRECTION

Aitor Bernguer, Gabriel Gutierrez, Nicolas de Poulpiquet, (“Veronica,” Spain)

Guido Berenblum, (“Zama,” Argentina/Brazil/Spain/Mexico/Portugal)

Sergio Burmann, David Rodriguez, Nicolas de Poulpiquet, (“El Bar,” Spain/Argentina

Sheyla Pool, (“Last Days in Havana,” Cuba/Spain)

Tina Laschke, (“A Fantastic Woman,” Chile/Spain)

BEST FILM & EDUCATION IN VALUES

“Como Nossos Pais,” Brazil

“Handia,” Spain

“La Mujer del Animal,” Colombia

“Mala Junta,” Chile

“A Fantastic Woman,” Chile

BEST SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

“El Maestro,” Argentina

“El Ministerio del Tiempo,” Spain

“Las Chicas del Cable,” Spain

“Un Gallo para Esculapio,” Argentina

“Velvet Collection,” Spain

BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Asier Etxeandia, (“Velvet Collection,” Spain)

Julio Andrade, (“Um Contra Todos, Brazil)

Julio Chávez, (“El Maestro,” Argentina)

Luis Brandoni, (“Un gallo para Esculapio,” Argentina)

Peter Lanzani, (“Un gallo para Esculapio,” Argentina)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Aura Garrido, (“El Ministerio del Tiempo,” Spain)

Kate Del Castillo, (“Ingobernable,” Mexico)

Blanca Suárez, (“Las Chicas del Cable, Spain)

Giannina Fruttero, (“Ramona,” Chile)

Marta Hazas, (“Velvet Collection,” Spain)