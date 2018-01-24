Cheryl Hines to Direct ‘Revenge Wedding’ for CBS Films

CBS Films has hired Cheryl Hines to direct the comedy “Revenge Wedding,” with Jordan Schur, Andrew O’Connor, and Suzanne Todd serving as producers.

“Revenge Wedding” begins when a woman discovers that her wealthy fiance is cheating on her. She enlists her best friend and a crew of miscreant lowlifes to transform their perfect wedding into a circus of revenge.

“Everyone who has ever been devastated by betrayal will revel in the heart and redemption in this funny adventure,” Hines said.

The screenplay was written by David White, Tamara Chestna, and the scripting team of Keith Merryman and David A. Newman. Ray Marshall is executive producing.

“Cheryl is astute, and being a well-respected comedian herself, is a magnet for smart comedic talent,” CBS Films president Terry Press said. “We could not be more excited about her taking the helm on ‘Revenge Wedding.'”

Hines is best known for portraying Larry David’s wife on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” for which she was nominated for two Emmy Awards. She starred in “A Bad Moms Christmas” as the clinging mother of Kristen Bell’s character. Todd was a producer on “A Bad Moms Christmas.”

Hines made her directorial debut on the 2009 black comedy “Serious Moonlight,” which starred Bell, Meg Ryan, Timothy Hutton, and Justin Long.

Hines is represented by WME and managed by Larry Taube of Principal Entertainment LA. Mark Ross is overseeing the project for CBS Films.