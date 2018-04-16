Watch First Trailer for Che Sandoval’s ‘Dry Martina’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Factory Ent has released the first international trailer for the hotly-anticipated third feature from up-and-coming Chilean director Che Sandoval, “Dry Martina.”

The film was a hit at Argentina’s Ventana Sur market where Film Factory Ent. pounced on international distribution rights to the film after it screened at the Copia O – a section where near complete or finished films are presented to sales agents.

Produced by Chile’s Forastero with Argentina’s Rizoma films co-producing, “Dry Martina” is Sandoval’s third feature following “Much Better Than You,” an alcohol-fueled Mumblecore look into the Santiago nightlife, and his debut, “You Think You’re the Prettiest, But You Are the Sluttiest.”

The high-end visuals and big step-up in production values from Sandoval’s previous films mark a sea change in the director’s career, from niche indie projects on shoestring budgets which drew a cult following and made Sandoval a talent to track, to marketable international arthouse films pushed by prominent production companies. Forastero broke through with “The Maid”; Rizoma (“Sidewalls,” “Giant,” “The Magic Gloves”) has been a longterm leading light of the New Argentine Cinema.

“Dry Martina” will be the first film from Sandoval with a female protagonist, with the titular lead played by the adept Antonella Costa (“The Motorcycle Diaries,” “Garage Olimpo”). Martina is a 35 year-old singer from Argentina who, in a string of consecutive misfortunes: Gets dumped, loses her voice and gives up completely love and/or lust.

In the trailer an act of uninspired oral sex is interrupted by the arrival of a supposed half-sister, Francisca, who requests that Martina head back to Chile with her to clear up the question of their parentage. And, after an initial refusal, Martina agrees. Perhaps it has something to do with Francisca’s tantalizing young boyfriend waiting at the door. But her trip to Chile will change her priorities….

The film’s international premiere is set for the Tribeca Film Festival, where it will participate in the International Narrative Competition.