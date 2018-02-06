Film News Roundup: Charlize Theron’s ‘Tully’ to Launch Miami Film Festival

In today’s film news roundup, Charlize Theron’s drama-comedy “Tully” will open the Miami Film Festival, “Stillwater” is getting self-released, and two Hollywood veterans join sports fan app TraceMe.

FESTIVAL

The Miami Film Festival has selected Jason Reitman’s “Tully,” his newest collaboration with Charlize Theron and screenwriter Diablo Cody, as the opening night film of its 35th edition on March 9 at the Olympia Theater.

“Charlize Theron’s fearless performance as a struggling suburban mother on the brink of losing mental control is made possible by another brilliant collaboration by the creators of ‘Juno’ and ‘Young Adult,'” said festival director Jaie Laplante. “‘Tully’ is both a parable and a salve for our stressed-out times – it reminds us all of who we are, and there is no more beautiful way to open our 35th edition than with this film.”

The festival will give its Precious Gem – Icon Award to the French actress Isabelle Huppert, who was nominated for an Oscar last year for “Elle” and is the most-nominated actress in César Award history with a total of 16 nominations from France’s Academy, winning twice.

The festival will give its Precious Gem – Master Award to Spain’s Carlos Saura, on the occasion of a new documentary about his career and family life by Félix Viscarret, screening on March 11.

RELEASE DATE

Indie mystery thriller “Stillwater,” written and directed by filmmaker Nino Aldi, will premiere across all Video On Demand platforms on March 13, Variety has learned exclusively.

Aldi will be distributing the film across multiple platforms including iTunes, Amazon, Vimeo On Demand, and Google Play under his shingle Flixseed Productions. The film tells the story of a weekend camping trip set in Northern Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area, when the reunion of six old friends turns tragic after one dies under mysterious circumstances as they attempt to unmask the killer within their own group.

Tyler Ritter, Paul Elia, Ryan Ray Vincent, Eric Michael Roy, Travis Quentin Young, Carlena Britch, and Aldi star in “Stillwater,” which was produced from an original screenplay written by Joseph Rein and Aldi. Jay Ostrowski, Aldi, and MJ Caballero are the producers. Adam and Mark Thiel are executive producers.

Aldi has worked as a field producer on NBC’s “The Voice” for 13 seasons.

EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT

TraceMe, the fan community platform that gives access to elite athletes, artists, and celebrities, has added two Hollywood veteran executives to its roster, Variety has learned exclusively.

Ben Press is ​coming from talent management and production company Primary Wave Entertainment​ and will leverage his extensive talent management and​ ​production experience as VP ​and head of business development overseeing talent acquisition. ​

Sarah Malkin joins the team in Los Angeles as VP and head of content, coming from senior content leadership roles at New Form and Maker Studios​.​

TraceMe was founded last year by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who became the company’s first featured celebrity. The app, which is currently available for iPhone and launching on Android soon, combines fan community features with original content, including interviews, training programs, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.