Charlize Theron Selected for San Francisco Film Festival Tribute (EXCLUSIVE)

Charlize Theron will be honored during the 2018 San Francisco International Film Festival with a special tribute, followed by a screening of her new film “Tully” on April 8 at the Castro Theatre.

The screening will be followed by a question and answer session with Theron and director Jason Reitman. “Tully” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last month and will be released on April 20 by Focus Features.

“Charlize Theron’s talent is obvious and impressive, but we also admire her interest in portraying a huge range of personalities, working on both complex physical performances and smaller, intimate portraits,” said director of programming Rachel Rosen. “We look forward to celebrating a stellar performer who has contributed to the creation of a powerful and memorable cast of characters.”

Theron received the best actress Academy Award in 2003 for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Patty Jenkins’ “Monster.” She received a second Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of a miner who sues her company for sexual harassment in 2005’s “North Country” and starred in George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” in 2015 and in “Atomic Blonde” last year.

In 2011, Theron collaborated with Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody on “Young Adult,” starring as a former teen queen determined to win back her old boyfriend. The trio reunites for “Tully,” with Theron portraying an exhausted mother of three who recovers her joie de vivre with the help of her new night nanny.

“Tully” marks Reitman’s third collaboration with Cody, after “Juno” and “Young Adult.” Cody won the Academy Award for the “Juno” screenplay and Reitman received a best director nomination. Reitman was Oscar-nominated for best picture, best director, and best adapted screenplay for “Up in the Air.”