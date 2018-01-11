You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Charlize Theron Is an Exhausted Mom in ‘Tully’ First Trailer

Dave McNary

Charlize Theron portrays the downside of motherhood — with three children, including a constantly crying newborn — in the new teaser trailer for the comedy “Tully.”

The footage, released Thursday, shows an exhausted Theron serving her family a pizza dinner. That prompts her brother, played by Mark Duplass, to hire a night nanny, who arrives at her door in the form of Mackenzie Davis.

“I’m Tully,” she says. “I’m here to take care of you.”

Jason Reitman directed from Diablo Cody’s script, in which Theron’s character is hesitant to the extravagance at first, but then forms a unique bond with the nanny.

Theron last worked with Reitman and Cody on 2011’s “Young Adult,” starring as an alcoholic ghost writer who returned to her Minnesota hometown to restart her life, leading mostly to a series of embarrassments for all involved.

Reitman and Cody worked together on 2007’s “Juno,” with Cody winning an Oscar for best original screenplay. Reitman was nominated for a best director Academy Award for “Juno” and “Up in the Air.”

Producers are Bron’s Aaron L. Gilbert; Right of Way Films’ Reitman and Helen Estabrook; Cody and Mason Novick; and Denver and Delilah Productions’ Theron, A.J. Dix, and Beth Kono.

Focus Features is releasing “Tully” on April 20.

  • 'Shape of Water,' Dunkirk,' 'Lady Bird'

    DGA Feature Film Nominations Revealed

    'Mudbound' Director Dee Rees on Mary J. Blige's Work in the Film: 'I'm So Proud of Her!'

    Lee Unkrich on His 'Coco' Collaborators and Similarities to Live-Action Jobs

    Mary J. Blige Talks 'Mudbound,' Divorce and 'Messing Up in Front of the World'

    Honoring Military Heroes and Those Who Play Them

    Jamie Bell on Playing Gloria Grahame's Younger Lover in 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool'

    Natalie Portman in Talks to Replace Reese Witherspoon in 'Pale Blue Dot' (EXCLUSIVE)

