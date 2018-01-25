Charlie Kaufman to Adapt ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ for Netflix

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oscar-winning Us Screenwriter Charlie Kaufman Poses For Photographers Before the Kviff Talk (the Regular Meeting with Directors Actors and Other Personalities who Present Their Work) During the 51st Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Karlovy Vary Czech Republic 04 July 2016 the Festival Runs From 01 to 09 July Czech Republic Karlovy VaryCzech Republic Cinema Karlovy Vary Film Festival - Jul 2016
CREDIT: Str/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar winner Charlie Kaufman is set to write and direct a film adaptation of Iain Reid’s internationally best selling novel “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” for Netflix.

Named an NPR Best Book of the Year in 2016, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” examines the fragility of the psyche and the limitations of solitude. On a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm, Jake’s girlfriend is thinking of ending things. When Jake makes an unexpected detour, leaving her stranded, a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror ensues. Reid’s debut novel has been published in 17 territories and received starred reviews from Publisher’s Weekly, Kirkus, Library Journal and Booklist.

“Charlie is a singular talent with a formidable artistic vision,” said Scott Stuber, head of Netflix’s film group. “He has the rare ability to tell unique stories in a universal way. I’m Thinking of Ending Things is a chilling thriller and we can’t wait to share Charlie’s adaptation with audiences everywhere.”

Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu are producing through their Likely Story Productions along with Kaufman. Reid will co-produce.

The new project reunites Kaufman with his frequent collaborator Bregman, who previously produced “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Synecdoche, New York” and “Human Nature.”

Kaufman previously adapted Susan Orlean’s “The Orchid Thief” (which became “Adaptation”) and the Chuck Barris memoir “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.” Kaufman is repped by WME. Reid is represented by Paradigm on behalf of Samantha Haywood of Transatlantic Agency.

