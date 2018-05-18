‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Chandra Wilson to Star in Romantic Musical ‘Christmas Harmony’

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Chandra Wilson has joined the romantic musical “Christmas Harmony” with Kelley Jakle, Sally Struthers, Lee Garlington, and vocalist/guitarist Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek, Variety has learned exclusively.

The production is currently shooting in Los Angeles and marks writer-director Nanea Miyata’s feature film debut. June Street Studios is the production company.

Jakle, who played Jessica Smith in the three “Pitch Perfect” movies, stars as a young woman who returns to her small hometown to rediscover music, family bonds, and the magic of the Christmas season. The feature includes five original songs co-written by Miyata and Justin Jones, and an additional song co-written with Richard Rudolph.

Jakle’s co-stars include Adam Mayfield, (“Days of Our Lives”), Peter Porte, and Aden Schwartz. The supporting cast consists of Jaime Gallagher (“Know Your Enemy”), Sara Wallace (“Trafficked”), Pip Arnold (“The Voice”), Shirley Dalmas, Macy Friday, Gina Hiraizumi (“Castle”), Stephen Howard (“Hand of God”), Karenssa LeGear, Jessica Obilom (“Trafficked”), Tiffany Marie Smith (“Supernatural”), and Greg Thompson.

Wilson is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Station 3. Jakle is repped by AKA Talent Agency and Schlegel Entertainment. Struthers is repped by Commercial Talent. Garlington is repped by The Kohner Agency. Watkins is repped by Red Light Management.