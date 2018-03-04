Celebs Share Pre-Oscars Moments: Glam Squad Appreciation and Rehearsal

The 90th Academy Awards are tonight at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and as one of the biggest awards events of the year, attendees must prepare accordingly.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” star Kelly Marie Tran took to Instagram to share her appreciation for her red carpet glam squad, explaining that looking red carpet ready is only possible with their expertise.

She also posted a video recounting her experience with traffic in the Hollywood area after heading to the gym to work out some nerves.

Common, who’s nominated for best original song alongside Diane Warren for their “Marshall” song “Stand Up For Something,” shared a video of buying Oscars shirts from a man selling them on a street corner.

Whether “Call Me by Your Name” star Armie Hammer will make it to the Academy Awards appears to be up in the air, as he shared an image of himself attached to an IV drip after missing Saturday’s Independent Spirit Awards, where his co-star Timothee Chalamet won the best male lead award, due to illness.

“Oscar prep has taken a strange turn,” he wrote.

Hammer had previously posted a video of him receiving fascia scraping — “Oscar prep.”

Pain is beauty…. #freethenipple #fasciascraping A post shared by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on Feb 28, 2018 at 2:28pm PST

Nicole Kidman shared a pic Saturday from rehearsals, as the “Big Little Lies” star and 2003 best actress winner is set to present an award.

“Coco” director Lee Unkrich shared some lucky underwear that he credits with his 2011 Oscar win for “Toy Story 3.” “Coco” is up for best animated feature at tonight’s ceremony.

My awesome wife made these for me seven years ago. Here’s hoping they work their magic again tonight.. pic.twitter.com/pD3S1k9GcZ — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) March 4, 2018

Presenter and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland posted a video of his stylist blow drying his hair.

“Big Little Lies” star Laura Dern shared a pic of an Oscars chocolate arrangement and herself surrounded by stylists with the caption “It begins!”