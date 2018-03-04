Celebs Share Pre-Oscars Moments: Glam Squad Appreciation and Rehearsal

The 90th Academy Awards are tonight at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and as one of the biggest awards events of the year, attendees must prepare accordingly.
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” star Kelly Marie Tran took to Instagram to share her appreciation for her red carpet glam squad, explaining that looking red carpet ready is only possible with their expertise.
HAPPY OSCARS DAY!! That’s what most people are celebrating today, but I also consider this day GLAM SQUAD APPRECIATION DAY! I think every actor can agree that we are nothing without our glam teams! SO THANK YOU TO @waymanandmicah (their amazing assistant, Patrick), @storyofmailife (her assistant Mia, who I am excited to meet!) , and @marktownsend1 (and his amazing assistant, @alexhenrichs). Also, I forgot to photograph the amazing @deborahlippmann (and her wonderful assistant) yesterday — they did my nails! 💅🏻 YOU GUYS. For real, anyone can look red-carpet ready if they have a team of 8+ people getting them ready! It takes A TON of behind the scenes work, and although I’m enjoying every moment, I’m cognizant of perpetuating an unattainable ideal… That’s why I think it’s important to be transparent about this process! I’m a lucky girl, and I have THE BEST glam team, but y’all know I DO NOT LOOK LIKE A RED CARPET GIRL EVERY DAY. Don’t let my “sometimes” fool you into thinking it’s my “always”. Just sayin’ 💁🏻💁🏻💁🏻 SEE YOU SOONSIES!!! ❤️❤️
She also posted a video recounting her experience with traffic in the Hollywood area after heading to the gym to work out some nerves.
Common, who’s nominated for best original song alongside Diane Warren for their “Marshall” song “Stand Up For Something,” shared a video of buying Oscars shirts from a man selling them on a street corner.
Whether “Call Me by Your Name” star Armie Hammer will make it to the Academy Awards appears to be up in the air, as he shared an image of himself attached to an IV drip after missing Saturday’s Independent Spirit Awards, where his co-star Timothee Chalamet won the best male lead award, due to illness.
“Oscar prep has taken a strange turn,” he wrote.
Hammer had previously posted a video of him receiving fascia scraping — “Oscar prep.”
Nicole Kidman shared a pic Saturday from rehearsals, as the “Big Little Lies” star and 2003 best actress winner is set to present an award.
“Coco” director Lee Unkrich shared some lucky underwear that he credits with his 2011 Oscar win for “Toy Story 3.” “Coco” is up for best animated feature at tonight’s ceremony.
Presenter and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland posted a video of his stylist blow drying his hair.
“Big Little Lies” star Laura Dern shared a pic of an Oscars chocolate arrangement and herself surrounded by stylists with the caption “It begins!”