Cathy Yan to Direct Harley Quinn Spinoff Starring Margot Robbie

Cathy Yan has been tapped to direct a spinoff based on crazed supervillain Harley Quinn.The movie will be based on the “Birds of Prey” comic with Margot Robbie attached to star.

Robbie’s LuckyChap is producing with Sue Kroll and her Kroll & Co Entertainment, along with Bryan Unkeless of Clubhouse Pictures.

Yan will be the second female filmmaker to direct a DC film, followed by Patty Jenkin’s “Wonder Woman.” She will also be the first Asian woman to helm a movie from the DC Comics universe.

Christina Hodson, who was recently tapped to pen the “Batgirl” pic, wrote the script. The studio had been weighing several Quinn options, including a “Suicide Squad” sequel with Gavin O’Connor, before picking “Birds of Prey.” Sources add that script is still being worked on, but Yan is likely to take over directing reigns once script is done being worked on.

Production is expected to start at the end of the year after Robbie finishes shooting Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon Time in Hollywood,” which she is currently in negotiations to play Sharon Tate in.

The sequel to the Harley Quinn-starring ” Suicide Squad” is also expected to begin production in 2018. Gavin O’Connor is on board to write the sequel and is also in talks to direct the film that co-stars Will Smith and Jared Leto.

Yan is repped by CAA. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.