Cathy Moriarty, Michael Trucco Join Thriller ‘Through the Glass Darkly’

Cathy Moriarty and Michael Trucco have joined the cast of psychological thriller “Through the Glass Darkly.”

Moriarty will play a wealthy small-town matriarch, while Trucco portrays her son. Lauren Fash is directing from a script she co-wrote with Susan Graham. The film is currently filming in Georgia.

“Through the Glass Darkly” stars Robyn Lively and Shanola Hampton. The movie is set in 1997 in a small town in Georgia, with Lively portraying a 43-year-old woman named Charlie, who has recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. When the granddaughter of the town’s matriarch goes missing, paranoia shakes the core of this sleepy community, reviving old ghosts and long-buried secrets.

Graham is producing through However Productions, along with Autumn Bailey-Ford of Autumn Bailey Entertainment, and Carmella Casinelli of Bon Aire Productions. The script was featured in the Sundance/Women in Film financing intensive in 2017 and is executive produced by Stacey Davis and Jim Rine.

“Having these incredible and celebrated actors in our film completes our cast,” Bailey-Ford said. “Cathy and Michael bring something special that really fits with Graham and Fash’s vision. It’s as though the roles were written for them.”

Moriarty received an Academy Award nomination for “Raging Bull” and starred in 2017’s “Patti Cake$.” Trucco appeared in the Netflix series “Disjointed.”

“Through the Glass Darkly” is being repped by ICM Partners. Moriarty is represented by Justice & Ponder and Felker Toczek Gelman Suddleson. Trucco is represented by UTA and McKeon/Myones Management.