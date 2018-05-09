Carnaby Jumps On ‘Highway’ For International Sales

Carnaby International has added drama “Highway,” to its Cannes slate, the international sales company announced Wednesday.

The film, which marks the sophomore feature of Irish writer-director Alexandra McGuinness, stars “Baby Driver” actress Eiza Gonzalez (pictured) and Lucy Fry, who starred in the first season of Stan original series “Wolf Creek.”

Fry and Gonzalez star as best friends living in a small desert town. While Heidi (Fry) is happy to dream her life away while working shifts at a local diner, Jane (Gonzalez) strives for a better life. But when Jane suddenly disappears Heidi sets out across the desert to find her, only to discover a world where reality and the borderless expanse of the desert intertwine.

The cast also includes John Hartnett, Christian Camargo, Blake Berris, Sheila Vand and Antonia Campbell-Hughes. Campbell-Hughes starred in McGuinness’ 2011 debut feature “Lotus Eaters.”

“Highway” is produced by Dominic Wright for Ripple World Pictures and Anna O’Malley and Eammon Cleary for TW Films. It is financed by GCI Films and the Irish Film Board.

Carnaby will present first footage from the film to international buyers in Cannes. CAA and Verve Ventures are co-representing North America.