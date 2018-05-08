Carnaby International Adds Three Genre Titles to Cannes Slate

Carnaby International has added three new genre titles to its slate ahead of the Cannes Film Festival, it announced Tuesday. The new titles include survival dramas “The Boat” (pictured) and “Summit Fever,” as well as Indonesian superhero title “Valentine.” The U.K.-based independent production and international sales company will debut all three titles to buyers in Cannes.

“The Boat,” sees Joe Azzopardi star as a lone fisherman who boards an abandoned sailboat he discovers in the mist only for his own boat to disappear while he is aboard the abandoned craft. It is produced and written by the actor alongside his father Winston Azzopardi, who also directs. The completed film will screen to buyers in Cannes.

“The Boat” is joined on Carnaby’s slate by another survival drama, “Summit Fever.” The film, which started shooting in January and is scheduled to continue production this summer, sees Freddie Thorp star as an English mountaineer who is convinced by a friend to help him conquer the “big three” mountains of the Alps: the Matterhorn, the Eiger and Mont Blanc. But during their final climb the pair is unaware of a deadly storm brewing on the other side of the mountain. It is directed by “A Lonely Place to Die” helmer Julian Gilbey. Further casting is continuing and the script will be available to buyers in Cannes.

Indonesia-set superhero action film “Valentine,” is directed by Agus Pestol and Ubay Fox. It stars Estelle Linden as a waitress in the city of Batavia who meets a film director and his friend who take her on a dangerous adventure transforming her from an ordinary girl into a local vigilante and heroine of hope. Matthew Settle co-stars.