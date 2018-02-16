You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Carly Chaikin, Samara Weaving Join Thriller ‘Last Moment of Clarity’

Dave McNary

“Mr. Robot” star Carly Chaikin and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” actress Samara Weaving have joined Brian Cox and Udo Kier in the independent thriller “Last Moment of Clarity.”

Production is underway on “Last Moment of Clarity,” the debut film of writer/director brother duo Colin and James Krisel. Andrew Levitas’ Metalwork Pictures is producing, with his Rogue Black shingle financing. Stephen Israel and Allan Loeb are also producing.

The story centers on a man played by Zach Avery who witnesses the murder of his fiancée, portrayed by Weaving, in Brooklyn and flees to Paris to forget. Three years later, he finds himself a paranoid drifter, until one day at a Parisian cinema, he spots an actress who, to his mind, looks uncannily like his dead ex-love.

He returns to Los Angeles, reconnects with his old friend (Chaikin), and together they try to avoid the Albanian mafia while uncovering the truth about his fiancée.

“It is a privilege to be able to tell this dynamic story through the talent of fresh faces like Samara, Carly, and Zach, and artistic heavyweights like Udo and Brian,” James Krisel said.

Levitas added, “Colin and James Krisel have delivered a deeply emotional script with strong literary themes, and we are thrilled to bring to life a film so firmly rooted in the tradition of masterpieces like ‘Rear Window’ and ‘Vertigo.'”

“Last Moment of Clarity” is shooting on location in Virginia with the support of the Virginia Film Office and the Governor’s Motion Picture Opportunity Fund.

The Krisel brothers are represented by Gotham Group and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown. Weaving is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment. Chaikin is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Berwick & Kovacik. Avery is represented by Gotham Group. Cox is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Insight. Kier is represented by Richard Schwartz Management. Levitas is represented by CAA.

