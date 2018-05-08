‘Game of Thrones’ Star Carice van Houten Set for ‘Locus of Control’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Man Up

Game of Thrones” star Carice van Houten will star in “Locus of Control,” playing a prison psychologist who starts an affair with a serial sex offender who appears to be ready to be released back into society.

The latter role will be played by Marwan Kenzari, the Dutch actor who plays Jafar in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming “Aladdin” movie and who has starred in films including “The Mummy” and “Wolf.”

Dutch actress Halina Reijn will helm the picture, her directorial debut. She worked with van Houten on the Paul Verhoeven movie “Black Book,” and Bryan Singer’s “Valkyrie.” “Locus of Control” will be the first outing for the pair’s production banner, Man Up.

Van Houten is best-known as Lady Melisandre, the Red Priestess, in HBO juggernaut “Game of Thrones.” Shooting on “Locus of Control” is underway and will run through the end of the month. Van Houten is making the film in the time between her commitments on “Game of Thrones.”

She has also signed on to star in “The Glass Room,” an adaptation of Simon Mawer’s novel, which was a finalist for the Man Booker Prize. Van Houten is repped by ICM Partners, Troika in the U.K. and nummer19 in The Netherlands.

