Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens Join Elisabeth Moss in ‘Her Smell’

Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Eric Stoltz, Virginia Madsen, and Dylan Gelula have joined the cast of Bow and Arrow Entertainment’s music drama “Her Smell,” starring Elisabeth Moss.

Alex Ross Perry is directing from his own script. Previously announced cast includes Amber Heard, Ashley Benson, Agyness Deyn, and Gayle Rankin.

Voltage Pictures is selling international rights at the Cannes Film Festival. Moss is producing alongside Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman of Bow and Arrow Entertainment, Adam Piotrowicz, and Perry.

Endeavor Content is representing domestic sales for the film.

Moss stars as Becky Something, a maniacally destructive punk rock star and leader of the seminal all-female rock band Something She, who pushes her relationships with bandmates, family, and followers to the limit as she wages a years-long war against sobriety, while attempting to re-engage the creativity that had once led her band to massive crossover success.

Delevingne will star as the leader of a new, younger female band called the Akergirls, which bursts onto the scene with Moss’ character becoming their mentor. The film features original songs written by Alicia Bognanno of Bully and Anika Pyle.

“We are thrilled to bring this powerful story to Cannes, with an all-star cast of some of the most talented actresses in the industry along with the considerable pedigree of the filmmakers,” said Voltage CEO Nicolas Chartier.

Delevingne starred in “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” Stevens starred in “Beauty and the Beast.”