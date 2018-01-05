‘Captain Marvel’: ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Star DeWanda Wise Joins Brie Larson

Disney-Marvel has hired “She’s Gotta Have It” star DeWanda Wise for a supporting role in “Captain Marvel” opposite Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jude Law.

Wise plays the lead role of Nola Darling in Netflix’s series “She’s Gotta Have It,” based on Spike Lee’s 1986 film of the same name. The streaming service renewed the series for a second season earlier this week.

“Captain Marvel” is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck from a script by “Inside Out” scribe Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman. The project is based on the Marvel character Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident and becomes Captain Marvel as a result of being with the super powers of strength, energy project and flight.

Larson was announced as the character during San Diego Comic-Con in 2016. Details of the plot have been kept under wraps. Disney plans to release the movie on March 8, 2019.

“Captain Marvel” will be Wise’s first movie role. She has starred in the series “Shots Fired” and “Underground.” Wise is repped by UTA and Bold Management & Production. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.