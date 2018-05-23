Cannes Critics’ Week Title ‘Woman at War’ Sells to Europe, China (EXCLUSIVE)

Deals also for Un Certain Regard title 'The Gentle Indifference of the World'

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Beta Cinema’s war effort has paid off with a raft of global deals for Benedikt Erlingsson’s “Woman at War.” The Cannes Critics’ Week entry has been acquired by Pandora for Germany and Austria, Teodora for Italy, Avalon for Spain, Scanbox for Sweden, Norway, and Finland, and Imagine for Benelux.

Further afield, Beta has sealed a China deal with Huanxi. In Australasia it has been acquired by Hi Gloss Entertainment/Limelight Distribution. The Icelandic picture had already been taken by Magnolia for North America and Picturehouse for the U.K., meaning that Beta Cinema has sold one of its key Cannes titles to most major territories.

Woman at War” is Erlingsson’s second film after the critically acclaimed “Of Horses and Men.” It tells the story of a middle-aged woman, Halla, played by Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, and her mission to protect the highlands of Iceland. Her environmental quest and efforts to take on big business are complicated by her attempts to adopt an orphan who enters her life.

The movie was well-received at Cannes. “A delightful follow-up to ‘Of Horses and Men’ about a modest environmental activist determined to bring down heavy industry one electric pylon at a time,” Variety said in its review. It added that “Woman at War” is “an intelligent feel-good film that knows how to tackle urgent global issues with humor as well as a satisfying sense of justice.”

Related

The film is produced by Slot Machine and Gulldrengurinn. Erlingsson and Ólafur Egill Egilsson (“Trapped”) wrote the screenplay.

Other international deals have been inked with Filmcoopi in Switzerland, Scanorama in the Baltics, M2 in Poland, and Cirko in Hungary. Demiurg has acquired it for the former Yugoslavia, Transilvania Film for Romania, Weird Wave for Greece, and filmarti for Turkey.

Beta has also closed China and Hungary deals on another of its Cannes films, the Un Certain Regard title “The Gentle Indifference of the World.” From Kazakh director Adilkhan Yerzhanov, it follows two young lovers forced to leave the countryside for the big city in an attempt to save one of their mothers from jail. Huanxi has acquired it for China and Cirko for Hungary.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Westworld' May Be Too Complex for

    Why 'Westworld' May Be Too Complex for Its Own Good

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

More Film

  • Cannes Critics’ Week Title ‘Woman at

    Cannes Critics' Week Title 'Woman at War' Sells to Europe, China (EXCLUSIVE)

    Beta Cinema’s war effort has paid off with a raft of global deals for Benedikt Erlingsson’s “Woman at War.” The Cannes Critics’ Week entry has been acquired by Pandora for Germany and Austria, Teodora for Italy, Avalon for Spain, Scanbox for Sweden, Norway, and Finland, and Imagine for Benelux. Further afield, Beta has sealed a […]

  • Lebron James Channing Tatum

    Lebron James and Channing Tatum Pitch 'Public Enemy' Lands at New Line

    Beta Cinema’s war effort has paid off with a raft of global deals for Benedikt Erlingsson’s “Woman at War.” The Cannes Critics’ Week entry has been acquired by Pandora for Germany and Austria, Teodora for Italy, Avalon for Spain, Scanbox for Sweden, Norway, and Finland, and Imagine for Benelux. Further afield, Beta has sealed a […]

  • Schlock Gems Await Transilvania Crowds Among

    Schlock Gems Await Transilvania Crowd Among Shockproof Selection

    Beta Cinema’s war effort has paid off with a raft of global deals for Benedikt Erlingsson’s “Woman at War.” The Cannes Critics’ Week entry has been acquired by Pandora for Germany and Austria, Teodora for Italy, Avalon for Spain, Scanbox for Sweden, Norway, and Finland, and Imagine for Benelux. Further afield, Beta has sealed a […]

  • INCAA To Award $2.6m Annually to

    INCAA Commits $2.6m Annually to International TV and Digital Platform Co-Production

    Beta Cinema’s war effort has paid off with a raft of global deals for Benedikt Erlingsson’s “Woman at War.” The Cannes Critics’ Week entry has been acquired by Pandora for Germany and Austria, Teodora for Italy, Avalon for Spain, Scanbox for Sweden, Norway, and Finland, and Imagine for Benelux. Further afield, Beta has sealed a […]

  • Paramount Pictures Commits to ‘Re Loca’

    Paramount Pictures Commits to First Local Movie in Argentina: ‘Re Loca’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Beta Cinema’s war effort has paid off with a raft of global deals for Benedikt Erlingsson’s “Woman at War.” The Cannes Critics’ Week entry has been acquired by Pandora for Germany and Austria, Teodora for Italy, Avalon for Spain, Scanbox for Sweden, Norway, and Finland, and Imagine for Benelux. Further afield, Beta has sealed a […]

  • Lucian Pintilie Inspired Romanian New Wave,

    Lucian Pintilie Inspired Romanian New Wave, Local Filmmakers Say

    Beta Cinema’s war effort has paid off with a raft of global deals for Benedikt Erlingsson’s “Woman at War.” The Cannes Critics’ Week entry has been acquired by Pandora for Germany and Austria, Teodora for Italy, Avalon for Spain, Scanbox for Sweden, Norway, and Finland, and Imagine for Benelux. Further afield, Beta has sealed a […]

  • PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT  In the

    Anna Paquin's ‘The Parting Glass,’ ‘Incredibles 2’ Make Edinburgh Fest Lineup

    Beta Cinema’s war effort has paid off with a raft of global deals for Benedikt Erlingsson’s “Woman at War.” The Cannes Critics’ Week entry has been acquired by Pandora for Germany and Austria, Teodora for Italy, Avalon for Spain, Scanbox for Sweden, Norway, and Finland, and Imagine for Benelux. Further afield, Beta has sealed a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad