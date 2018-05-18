Cannes Winner ‘Woman at War’ Bought by Magnolia for North America

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to Icelandic comedy-drama “Woman at War” after it premiered at Cannes Critic Week.

The film, Benedikt Erlingsson’s follow-up to “Of Horses and Men,” is a modern-day fable about an Icelandic activist taking on big industry. It won the SACD prize, which recognizes a screenplay from the French writers guild, and also won the Critics’ Week Grand Rail d’Or.

Variety’s Jay Weissberg said in his review, “Is there anything rarer than an intelligent feel-good film that knows how to tackle urgent global issues with humor as well as a satisfying sense of justice?”

Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir stars as woman who single-handedly declares war on the local aluminum industry. She is prepared to risk everything to protect the pristine Icelandic Highlands she loves…until an orphan unexpectedly enters her life.

“‘Woman at War’ is a blast,” said Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles. “Director Benedikt Erlingsson has fashioned an incredibly bracing, original and modern tale and Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir is an electrifying revelation in the dual roles.”

Erlingsson directed from a script he wrote with Ólafur Egill Egilsson. Producers are Marianne Slot, Erlingsson, and Carine Leblanc. Co-producers are Serge Lavrenyuk, Bergsteinn Björgúlfsson, and Birgitta Björnsdóttir.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia’s Dori Begley, and John Von Thaden, with Beta Cinema’s CEO Dirk Schuerhoff on behalf of the filmmakers.

