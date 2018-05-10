Terence Stamp’s ‘Viking Destiny’ Sets Sail for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Entertainment has picked up North American rights to “Viking Destiny,” a historical action film starring Terence Stamp.

The film was written and directed by David L.G. Hughes, and explores the legendary voyages of Scandinavian explorers. It co-stars Ian Beattie, Martyn Ford and Anna Demetriou.

The film was executive produced by Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment, which is also handling international sales. Production is by Hughes and Andee Ryder. Executive producers include Kwesi Dickson and Tony Krantz. The film is screening this week in the Cannes Film Market.

Previous sales deals include those with 101 Films for the U.K., Black Hill Pictures for Germany, Minerva Pictures for Italy, Transmission Films for Australia and New Zealand, and Falcon Films for the Middle East.

“This was an ambitious first film for Film Mode to executive produce, but with such supportive partners, we are thrilled with the result,” Epstein said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more pleased to work with Saban Films once again on this successful distribution deal.”

The deal was negotiated by Epstein, president of Film Mode Entertainment, and Jonathan Saba, senior VP of distribution, sales and marketing for Saban.