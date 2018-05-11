Cannes: Saban Films Buys Keanu Reeves’ ‘Siberia’

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Matthew Ross’ “Siberia,” a thriller with Keanu Reeves and Ana Ularu, Variety has confirmed.

“Siberia” follows Lucas Hill (Reeves), an American diamond trader who sells blue diamonds of dubious origin to buyers in Russia. As the deal quickly begins to disintegrate, he falls into an obsessive relationship with a Russian cafe owner (Ularu) in a small Siberian town while colliding with the treacherous world of the diamond trade.

“Siberia” was produced by Stephen Hamel and Reeves of Company Films, Gabriela Bacher of Summerstorm Entertainment/Film House Germany, Dave Hansen, and Braden Aftergood. Molly Ringwald rounds out the cast of the romantic crime-thriller.

The script was written by Scott B. Smith from a story by Hamel and Smith. Ross’ first feature, “Frank & Lola,” premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films, with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. IM Global is handling international sales.

Saban Films’ credits include Taran Killam’s “Killing Gunther” with Arnold Schwarzenegger; Ric Roman Waugh’s “Shot Caller” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; and the Ethan Hawke action-thriller “24 Hours to Live.” The indie label previously acquired Kristoffer Nyholm’s “Keepers” starring Gerard Butler and Peter Mullan.