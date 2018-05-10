Cannes: Exclusive Clip from Camera D’Or Contender ‘Sir’ (WATCH)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All

Variety has been given an exclusive clip from “Sir,” a contender for the Camera D’Or at Cannes. Rohena Gera’s debut feature film, which is playing in Critics’ Week, stars Tillotama Shome, best known for her portrayal of Alice in Mira Nair’s “Monsoon Wedding.”

“Sir” is a love story set against the backdrop of the class divide in India. It is “a modern-day Cinderella story with an edge, presenting a side of Mumbai that is rarely seen in cinema and tying in with strong themes of female independence,” according to a statement.

The film centers on Ratna, who works as domestic live-in help with Ashwin, a man from a wealthy family. “Although Ashwin seems to have it all, Ratna can sense that he has given up on his dreams and is somewhat lost,” the film’s synopsis states. “On the other hand, Ratna who seems to have nothing, is full of hope and works determinedly toward her dream. As these two worlds collide and the two individuals connect, the barriers between them seem only more insurmountable.”

Talking about the film’s origins, Gera says: “I’ve grappled with this class difference that exists in India all my life. When I was a child I lived in India and we had live-in help in the house, and that was how we grew up… I always had trouble with this dynamic, even as a child, and I didn’t really know how to understand it.”

Related

Gera employed a romantic storyline to delve into the class issue. “A love story allowed me to explore this impossibility of crossing these class divides through a dynamic that was based on equality, and restraint,” she says.

Wong Kar-Wai’s “In the Mood for Love” was a reference point for Gera. “It is a beautiful film built on this idea of restraint and the crossing of paths of two people, who share something but aren’t able to full explore it,” she says. “There are little echoes of it in ‘Sir,’ like when they cross in the empty corridor, this is a space that embodies the idea of separation and connection at the same time. There was something about how the characters move through this space that I find very beautiful.”

More Film

  • Cannes: Exclusive Clip from Camera D’Or

    Cannes: Exclusive Clip from Camera D’Or Contender 'Sir' (WATCH)

    Variety has been given an exclusive clip from “Sir,” a contender for the Camera D’Or at Cannes. Rohena Gera’s debut feature film, which is playing in Critics’ Week, stars Tillotama Shome, best known for her portrayal of Alice in Mira Nair’s “Monsoon Wedding.” “Sir” is a love story set against the backdrop of the class […]

  • Ryan Coogler Cannes

    Ryan Coogler Would Make a Female 'Black Panther' Spinoff

    Variety has been given an exclusive clip from “Sir,” a contender for the Camera D’Or at Cannes. Rohena Gera’s debut feature film, which is playing in Critics’ Week, stars Tillotama Shome, best known for her portrayal of Alice in Mira Nair’s “Monsoon Wedding.” “Sir” is a love story set against the backdrop of the class […]

  • Ethan Hawke Playback Podcast

    Playback: Ethan Hawke on 'First Reformed' and His Troubadour Biopic 'Blaze'

    Variety has been given an exclusive clip from “Sir,” a contender for the Camera D’Or at Cannes. Rohena Gera’s debut feature film, which is playing in Critics’ Week, stars Tillotama Shome, best known for her portrayal of Alice in Mira Nair’s “Monsoon Wedding.” “Sir” is a love story set against the backdrop of the class […]

  • Bradley Cooper and Leonard Bernstein

    Bradley Cooper to Star in and Direct Leonard Bernstein Biopic

    Variety has been given an exclusive clip from “Sir,” a contender for the Camera D’Or at Cannes. Rohena Gera’s debut feature film, which is playing in Critics’ Week, stars Tillotama Shome, best known for her portrayal of Alice in Mira Nair’s “Monsoon Wedding.” “Sir” is a love story set against the backdrop of the class […]

  • Vivian Qu Angels Wear White

    Nashville Film Festival Puts a Spotlight on Region's Diversity

    Variety has been given an exclusive clip from “Sir,” a contender for the Camera D’Or at Cannes. Rohena Gera’s debut feature film, which is playing in Critics’ Week, stars Tillotama Shome, best known for her portrayal of Alice in Mira Nair’s “Monsoon Wedding.” “Sir” is a love story set against the backdrop of the class […]

  • 'Petra' Review

    Cannes Film Review: 'Petra'

    Variety has been given an exclusive clip from “Sir,” a contender for the Camera D’Or at Cannes. Rohena Gera’s debut feature film, which is playing in Critics’ Week, stars Tillotama Shome, best known for her portrayal of Alice in Mira Nair’s “Monsoon Wedding.” “Sir” is a love story set against the backdrop of the class […]

  • 'Life of the Party' Review

    Film Review: 'Life of the Party'

    Variety has been given an exclusive clip from “Sir,” a contender for the Camera D’Or at Cannes. Rohena Gera’s debut feature film, which is playing in Critics’ Week, stars Tillotama Shome, best known for her portrayal of Alice in Mira Nair’s “Monsoon Wedding.” “Sir” is a love story set against the backdrop of the class […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad