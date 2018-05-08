Cannes: Robert Siegel’s ‘Cruise’ Boarded by Solution, VMI (EXCLUSIVE)

The Solution Entertainment Group and VMI Worldwide have picked up international sales rights for adrenaline-fueled romance “Cruise,” written and directed by Robert Siegel, who wrote “The Wrestler” and “The Founder.” The film, which stars Spencer Boldman and Emily Ratajkowski, will be screened for buyers at the Cannes Film Market.

“Cruise” is “a joyous, music-filled trip down memory lane,” according to a statement. It takes place in the summer of ’87, when working-class Italian-American Gio Fortunato (Boldman) has little on his mind but racing cars and chasing girls. “An auto-parts store clerk by day, Gio comes alive every night on Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Queens cruising strip all the local kids flock to in search of good times.”

One night he crosses paths with Jessica Weinberg (Ratajkowski), a sophisticated college girl from Long Island looking for thrills on the wrong side of the tracks. They embark on an unlikely summer romance that turns Gio’s carefree world upside-down.

The film was produced by AG Capital’s Alex Garcia and Laura Walker Lee, Scott LaStaiti, and Holly Brown, with the participation of Slated. Siegel and Gino Cafarelli are executive producers.

All international territories outside of North America and Middle East are available.

The Solution Entertainment Group will also be screening “The War With Grandpa,” starring Robert De Niro, and footage for “Killerman,” starring Liam Hemsworth. At Cannes, VMI Worldwide will be screening Bille August’s “The Chinese Widow,” “Brothers in Arms,” the making of “Platoon,” a documentary featuring interviews from Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and Willem Dafoe, as well as “The Russian Bride,” starring Corbin Bernsen.