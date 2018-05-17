Cannes: Pathe Intl. Scores Renee Zellweger’s ‘Judy,’ ‘The Wolf’s Call,’ ‘Aladin’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Pathé International is rolling off a strong Cannes film market with major pre-sales closed on Renee Zellweger starrer “Judy,” submarine action thriller “The Wolf’s Call,” and French comedy “The Brand New Adventures of Aladin.”

“Judy,” Rupert Goold’s anticipated film starring the Oscar-winning Zellweger as Judy Garland, has been sold to Japan (Gaga), Australia (EOne), Italy (Notorious), Spain (Vertice 360), CIS (Paradise), China (Polar Light), Czech Republic (AQS), Former Yugoslavia (Fox Vision), Greece (Spentzos), Middle East (Empire International) and India (Venus).

Deals are currently being negotiated for other territories, including North America. Pathé will release “Judy” in the U.K., France and Switzerland during the second half of 2019. Zellweger stars in the film opposite Jessie Buckley, Rufus Sewell and Michael Gambon.

Meanwhile, Antonin Baudry’s “The Wolf’s Call” (“Champ du Loup”), a $22.3 million action thriller starring Omar Sy, sold to Germany (Concorde), Japan (Klockworks), CIS (Total Films), Middle East (Gulf), Portugal (Cinemundo), Czech Republic (MediaSquad), Former Yugoslavia (Fox Vision), Turkey (Pixel Yapim) and Hong Kong (Sun Dream). Other territories are in negotiations, notably Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe.

Pathé will release “Wolf’s Call” in France at the start of 2019. Sy stars in the film opposite François Civil, Mathieu Kassovitz and Reda Kateb. The movie is set in the near future, on board of a French submarine which finds itself in a crisis situation. While high-stake international tensions are building, one of the crew member unwittingly participates in an operation that will lead his country – and the rest of the world – to the brink of an apocalypse. Alain Attal’s Trésor Films and Pathé Films are producing the film with Chi-Fou-Mi Productions.

Lionel Steketee’s “The Brand New Adventures of Aladin,” the sequel to the French B.O. smash hit which stars Kev Adams and Jamel Debbouze, has pre-sold to Italy (Videa), Canada (AZ films), CIS (Total Films), China (Teamer), Middle East (Gulf), Portugal (Cinemundo), Former Yugoslavia (MCF), Turkey (Pixel Yapim), India (Innovision), Taiwan (Moviecloud) and Vietnam/Cambodia (Sahamongkol).

In the franchise’s second opus, Aladin has ridded Baghdad of its evil vizier when a dictator, Shah Zaman, invites himself to the palace and announces his intentions to capture the city and marry his his betrothed, the princess. Pathé will release “The Brand New Adventures of Aladin” on Oct. 3 in France. The first installment, “The New Adventures of Aladin,” had grossed nearly $30 million in France in 2015.

All three movies, “Judy,” “Wolf’s Call” and “The Brand New Adventures of Aladin” are currently in post production.