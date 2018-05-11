Cannes Mega Deal: Jessica Chastain Spy Movie ‘355’ Fetches $25 Million Offer As Bidding Heats Up (EXCLUSIVE)

In what will surely be the biggest deal out of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the spy thriller “355” starring Jessica Chastain and an ensemble of A-list actresses has fetched a $25 million offer from Global Road Entertainment for North American distribution rights, Variety has learned.

That number could climb higher as other players are weighing offers. Amazon Studios has said to also put in a bid for the movie. And there’s also a possibility that a studio like Twentieth Century Fox or Paramount could come in and snatch up global rights on the project, which has a budget of $75 million.

“355,” which held a presentation for buyers on Thursday afternoon, is the most high-profile package to arrive at Cannes this year. The movie will star Chastain, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o as a troupe of spies in the tradition of “The Bourne Identity” or “Mission: Impossible” franchises. All the actresses were on hand to pitch the movie to a packed room at the Majestic Hotel.

Simon Kinberg will direct the script written by Theresa Rebeck (“Smash”).

CAA and FilmNation Entertainment are handling sales on the project. A final deal is expected to be reached soon, but worldwide rights for the project could well sail past $100 million, including P&A costs. This year’s Cannes has been a sleepy affair so far, with few stars on the Croisette and not much cash trading hands. But “355” is poised to change all that.