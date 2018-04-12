You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes Lineup Includes New Films From Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard

Refresh this page for the latest from the Cannes press conference.

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Memento Films

New movies from Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard and “Ida” director Pawel Pawlikowski join previously announced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux unveiled the lineup of the world’s most prestigious film festival in Paris early Thursday morning.

Refresh this page for the latest, which will be updated as the press conference takes place.

2018 CANNES FILM FESTIVAL LINEUP

OPENER

“Everybody Knows” (Asghar Farhadi) — PICTURED

Everybody Knows

COMPETITION

“Ash Is Purest White” (Jia Zhang-Ke)

“At War” (Stéphane Brizé)

“BlacKkKlansman” (Spike Lee)

“Burning” (Lee Chang-dong)

“Capernaum” (Nadine Labaki)

“Cold War” (Pawel Pawlikowski)

“Dogman” (Matteo Garrone)

“Girls of the Sun” (Eva Husson)

“Lazzaro Felice” (Alice Rohrwacher)

“Le Livre d’Image” (Jean-Luc Godard)

“Netemo Sametemo: Asasko I & II” (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

 

“Shoplifters” (Kore-Eda Hirokazu)

“Sorry Angel” (Christophe Honoré)

“Summer” (Kirill Serebrennikov)

“Three Faces” (Jafar Panahi)

“Under the Silver Lake” (David Robert Mitchell)

“Yomeddine” (A.B. Shawky)

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“Angel Face” (Vanessa Filho)

“Border” (Ali Abbasi)

“El Angel” (Luis Ortega)

“Euphoria” (Valeria Golino)

“Friend” (Wanuri Kahiu)

“The Gentle Indifference of the World” (Adilkhan Yerzhanov)

“Girl” (Lukas Dhont)

“The Harvesters” (Etienne Kallos)

“In My Room” (Ulrich Köhler)

“Little Tickles” (Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer)

“My Favorite Fabric” (Gaya Jiji)

“On Your Knees, Guys” (Sextape) (Antoine Desrosières)

Sofia” (Meyem Benm’Barek)

OUT OF COMPETITION

Solo: A Star Wars Story

“Le Grand Bain” (Gilles Lellouche)

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” (Ron Howard) — PICTURED

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

“Arctic” (Joe Penna)

“The Spy Gone North” (Yoon Jong-Bing)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

“Dead Souls” (Wang Bing)

“La Traversée” (Romain Goupil)

“O Grande Circo Místico” (Carlo Diegues)

“The State Against Mandela and the Others” (Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte)

“10 Years in Thailand” (Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul)

“To the Four Winds” (Michel Toesca)

More Film

  • Cannes Film Festival 2018 Lineup Announcement

    Cannes Film Festival 2018 Lineup Announcement (Watch Live)

    New movies from Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard and “Ida” director Pawel Pawlikowski join previously announced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Cannes president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux unveiled the lineup of the world’s most prestigious film festival in Paris early Thursday morning. Refresh this page for the latest, […]

  • ‘Days of Light’ Wins Second Prize

    ‘Days of Light’ Wins Second Prize in Primera Mirada

    New movies from Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard and “Ida” director Pawel Pawlikowski join previously announced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Cannes president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux unveiled the lineup of the world’s most prestigious film festival in Paris early Thursday morning. Refresh this page for the latest, […]

  • En La Caliente’ Wins IFF Panama’s

    ’En La Caliente’ Wins IFF Panama’s Primera Mirada Sidebar

    New movies from Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard and “Ida” director Pawel Pawlikowski join previously announced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Cannes president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux unveiled the lineup of the world’s most prestigious film festival in Paris early Thursday morning. Refresh this page for the latest, […]

  • The Devil We Know Review

    Film Review: 'The Devil We Know'

    New movies from Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard and “Ida” director Pawel Pawlikowski join previously announced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Cannes president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux unveiled the lineup of the world’s most prestigious film festival in Paris early Thursday morning. Refresh this page for the latest, […]

  • A Boy, A Girl, A Dream

    Film Review: 'A Boy. A Girl. A Dream'

    New movies from Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard and “Ida” director Pawel Pawlikowski join previously announced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Cannes president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux unveiled the lineup of the world’s most prestigious film festival in Paris early Thursday morning. Refresh this page for the latest, […]

  • A Quiet Place BTS

    'A Quiet Place' to Sound Out China Release in May

    New movies from Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard and “Ida” director Pawel Pawlikowski join previously announced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Cannes president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux unveiled the lineup of the world’s most prestigious film festival in Paris early Thursday morning. Refresh this page for the latest, […]

  • John Krasinski Jack Ryan

    John Krasinski Reteams With 'A Quiet Place' Producers for 'Life on Mars'

    New movies from Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard and “Ida” director Pawel Pawlikowski join previously announced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Cannes president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux unveiled the lineup of the world’s most prestigious film festival in Paris early Thursday morning. Refresh this page for the latest, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad