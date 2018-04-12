Cannes Lineup Includes New Films From Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard

New movies from Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard and “Ida” director Pawel Pawlikowski join previously announced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux unveiled the lineup of the world’s most prestigious film festival in Paris early Thursday morning.

2018 CANNES FILM FESTIVAL LINEUP

OPENER

“Everybody Knows” (Asghar Farhadi) — PICTURED

COMPETITION

“Ash Is Purest White” (Jia Zhang-Ke)



“At War” (Stéphane Brizé)

“BlacKkKlansman” (Spike Lee)

“Burning” (Lee Chang-dong)

“Capernaum” (Nadine Labaki)

“Cold War” (Pawel Pawlikowski)

“Dogman” (Matteo Garrone)

“Girls of the Sun” (Eva Husson)

“Lazzaro Felice” (Alice Rohrwacher)

“Le Livre d’Image” (Jean-Luc Godard)

“Netemo Sametemo: Asasko I & II” (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)



“Shoplifters” (Kore-Eda Hirokazu)

“Sorry Angel” (Christophe Honoré)

“Summer” (Kirill Serebrennikov)

“Three Faces” (Jafar Panahi)

“Under the Silver Lake” (David Robert Mitchell)

“Yomeddine” (A.B. Shawky)

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“Angel Face” (Vanessa Filho)

“Border” (Ali Abbasi)

“El Angel” (Luis Ortega)

“Euphoria” (Valeria Golino)



“Friend” (Wanuri Kahiu)

“The Gentle Indifference of the World” (Adilkhan Yerzhanov)

“Girl” (Lukas Dhont)

“The Harvesters” (Etienne Kallos)

“In My Room” (Ulrich Köhler)

“Little Tickles” (Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer)



“My Favorite Fabric” (Gaya Jiji)

“On Your Knees, Guys” (Sextape) (Antoine Desrosières)

Sofia” (Meyem Benm’Barek)

OUT OF COMPETITION

“Le Grand Bain” (Gilles Lellouche)

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” (Ron Howard) — PICTURED



MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

“Arctic” (Joe Penna)

“The Spy Gone North” (Yoon Jong-Bing)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

“Dead Souls” (Wang Bing)

“La Traversée” (Romain Goupil)

“O Grande Circo Místico” (Carlo Diegues)

“The State Against Mandela and the Others” (Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte)

“10 Years in Thailand” (Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul)

“To the Four Winds” (Michel Toesca)