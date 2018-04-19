Cannes Adds Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built,’ Sets Terry Gilliam’s ‘Don Quixote’ as Closer

Danish director Lars von Trier is returning to the Cannes fold after seven years in the wilderness with his anticipated “The House That Jack Built,” and Terry Gilliam’s long-gestating, problem-plagued “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” is set to close the upcoming festival, organizers announced Thursday.

Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux said von Trier’s serial-killer thriller will screen out of competition. “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” – which has been 20 years in the making – will world premiere May 19 and be released in France the same day.

Cannes has also added two sophomore outings to the competition lineup – Yann Gonzalez’s “Knife + Heart” and Sergey Dvortsevoy’s “Ayka” – plus Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “The Wild Pear Tree.” Kazakh director Dvortsevoy’s “Tulpan” won the Un Certain Regard prize in 2008. Ceylan won the Palme d’Or with “Winter Sleep” in 2014.

“Knife + Heart” is a French thriller starring Vanessa Paradis, Nicolas Maury, Kate Moran, Jonathan Genet and Romane Bohringer. The film is set in Paris during the summer of 1979 and follows Anne, a famous producer of gay porn films, who attempts to win back the love of her ex-girlfriend by shooting her most ambitious film, only to find herself caught in the trap of a ruthless serial killer.

Ceylan’s eight feature, “The Wild Pear Tree,” revolves around an aspiring writer who returns to her native village in rural Turkey but becomes overwhelmed by her father’s debts.

Cannes has also added Ukrainian auteur Sergei kLoznitsa’s anticipated “Donbass” which will open Un Certain Regard and two more Un Certain Regard Argentine helmer Alejandro Fadel’s “Muere, Monstruo, Muere,” and João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora’s “The Dead and the Others.”

Loznitsa’s last three films “My Joy,” “In the Fog” and “A Gentle Creature” world premiered at Cannes in competition.

“The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” which is headlined by a cast including Adam Driver and Stellan Skarsgard, has earned a reputation for being the most disaster-plagued production in cinema history. The film was recently at the heart of a legal spat between Gilliam and “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’s” former producer Paulo Branco. When unveiling the lineup of the official selection last week, Fremaux spoke about the film’s legal troubles and suggested it could be added later on. “This movie – as well as others – is in a conflict that’s been brought to the courts,” said Fremaux, who then added that the “selection [was] not complete” when asked if “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” could make the cut for this year’s edition.

Fremaux had also hinted at von Trier’s return during an interview with French radio station Europe 1 on Tuesday. Fremaux said that Cannes president Pierre Lescure had “really worked over the past few days to remove this persona non grata status which [von Trier] received seven years ago, thinking that it’s perhaps time to make a place for him as a filmmaker again.”

Von Trier was banned from Cannes in 2011 after calling himself a Nazi during a press conference for “Melancholia,” which was competing that year. Von Trier later apologized and said “it was [a] completely stupid” joke. He also vowed to stop attending press conferences.

Lescure and Fremaux consulted the festival’s board, whose members include “The Artist” director Michel Hazanavicius and the French distributor Victor Hadida, on the decision to reinstate the filmmaker. The board had voted to banish von Trier from Cannes in 2011.

Speaking about his persona non grata status, von Trier told IndieWire that “the words are funny, and something a rebel like me can treasure.”” I’m not proud of the circumstances of how it happened, not at all. I said a thousand times that I would not hurt anybody. That was not the idea,” said von Trier.

Sold by TrustNordisk, “The House That Jack Built” stars Matt Dillon, Riley Keough, Bruno Ganz and Uma Thurman. Set in Washington State, the film charts the life and crimes of a serial killer over a 12-year period. IFC Films will release the movie in the U.S.

Earlier this year, von Trier was forced to deny allegations by singer Bjork that she had been harassed by “a Danish director” on the set of “Dancer in the Dark,” which he directed. Meanwhile, von Trier’s Zentropa production company sidelined co-founder Peter Aalbaek Jensen in December in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, then reinstated him shortly after looking into claims.

The Cannes Film Festival takes place May 8-19.