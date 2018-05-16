Joe Alwyn, Elizabeth Debicki Receive Trophee Chopard at Cannes Film Festival

Joe Alwyn, the British star of Billy Lynn’s “Long Halftime Walk,” and Elizabeth Debicki, the Australian actress of AMC’s hit series “The Night Manager,” received this year’s Trophee Chopard at an intimate gala ceremony hosted by Cannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux and Chopard’s Caroline Scheufele.

Diane Kruger, who won Cannes’s best actress prize last year for her performance in “In The Fade,” was on stage to hand out the awards with Fremaux.

“I had never been to Cannes before, and to come here for the very first time and receive that award, especially you look at all the amazing people who have won it before me it means a lot to be included in that group of name,” said Alwyn, who recently wrapped Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The Favorite.”

Alwyn said he hoped the film would be shown at Cannes, but it will not be ready until later this year.

“A year ago, I wondered when we were going to first see it. It would have been fun to show it here. It’s such a prestigious, renown festival,” said Alwyn.

The actor said “The Favorite” was different from Lanthimos’s previous films, which were set in “dystopian, strange environments.”

“The Favorite” is a true story, a period film which is very different from his previous works and at the same it’s definitely got his signature stamp on it, and reading it and being on set you can see it through his mind. It’s still strange and black comedy and twisted and unusual. It feels very much like a Yorgos film,” added the actor.

Alwyn said one of his favorite perks is to “travel with work.” “For ‘Operation Finale,’ we were in Argentina for a couple months at the end of last year and it was fun to jump into a new environment with new people. That’s something I like doing.”

Asked if he prefers working in Europe or in the U.S., Alwyn said that he was enjoying California life. “It’s fun to be in L.A. and be in that world and I can’t imagine living there or not at the moment but it’s definitely fun spending time in that environment,” admitted Alwyn, who is currently dating Taylor Swift.

Besides “Operation Finale” and “The Favorite,” Alwyn also has “Mary Queen of Scotts” with Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie and “Boy Erased” with Lucas Hedges and Nicole Kidman, coming up.

Debicki, who’s been in Cannes twice before for “The Great Gatsby” and “Macbeth,” said she was honored to follow the footsteps of actresses such as Marion Cotillard and Diane Kruger, who have won the Chopard Trophy.

Debicki said she was particularly moved to see fellow Australian actress Cate Blanchett eloquently read the speech at the Women’s March. “I adore Cate, and it meant a great deal to see her in that position and stand with the other women. It was so strong, I got chills from watching that moment,” said Debicki.

“It’s an incredible time for women. Thanks to movements like Times’ Up, women in our industry now have a platform, they have the power to have their voices heard, said Debicki, who also praised Oprah Winfrey and Frances McDormand who have made a great impact with their inspirational speeches.

Debicki is starring in Steve McQueen’s “Widows” with Viola Davis and is playing Virginia Woolfe in the film “Vita and Virginia.”