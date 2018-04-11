Cannes Film Festival Unveils Official 2018 Poster Featuring Godard Film

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the official poster for this year’s 71st edition of the festival.

The poster, designed by 27-year-old graphic designer Flore Maquin, is inspired by the work of French stills photographer Georges Pierre and taken from Jean-Luc Godard’s 1965 film “Pierrot le Fou.” The image features the film’s stars Jean-Paul Belmondo and Anna Karina.

Across a 30-year career starting in 1960, Pierre, who died in 2003, worked with some of the biggest names in French cinema including Godard, Jacques Rivette, Alain Resnais, Louis Malle, Robert Enrico, Claude Sautet and Bertrand Tavernier, as well international filmmakers such as Polish directors Andrzej Żuławski and Andrzej Wajda. He also founded the Association des Photographes de Films, in order to achieve recognition for stills photographers as artists in their own right.

Last year’s poster caused controversy after it was suggested the central image of Italian actress Claudia Cardinale had been airbrushed to make her appear thinner. Cardinale herself dismissed the furore saying: “It’s a poster, which beyond representing me, represents a dance, a flight. The photo was retouched to accentuate the effect of lightness and to transpose me into a dream character; it’s a sublimation. Concerns over realism have no place here, and, as a committed feminist, I see no attack on the female form.”

This year’s Cannes Film Festival runs fro May 8-19, opening with the world premiere of Asghar Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows,” starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz. Cate Blanchett serves as president of this year’s official competition jury.