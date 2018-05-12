European Film Promotion Organization Touts Producers on the Move

European Film Promotion’s 2018 Producers on the Move had their Cannes photo moment Friday. Hamburg-based EFP is a network of 38 European film and talent organizations. The Producers on the Move initiative, which is backed by the European Union’s Creative Europe – Media Program, kicked off Thursday and comprises a series of networking and co-production events.

Producers from previous editions have gone on to achieve success in the business, and several have films in competition this year, including Didar Domehri and Vladimer Katcharava, who produced Eva Husson’s “Girls of the Sun.” This year’s lineup includes Birgitta Bjornsdottir and Marco Alessi, the producers, respectively, of Cannes Critics’ Week title “Woman at War” and Directors’ Fortnight documentary “Samouni Road.”

The full list of producers on the move, pictured left to right: Åshild Ramborg (Norway), Marco Alessi (Italy), David Herdies (Switzerland), Miia Haavist, Katrin Renz, Lukas Trimonis (Lithuania), Aija Berzina (Latvia), Rok Sečen (Slovenia), Radovan Síbrt (Czech Republic), Peter Badač (Slovak Republic), Luisa Romeo (Spain), Frank Hoeve (The Netherlands), Birgitta Björnsdóttir (Iceland), Esko Rips (Estonia), Veselka Kiryakova (Bulgaria), Oliver Sertić (Croatia), Biljana Tutorov (Serbia), Fabian Massah (Germany), Per Damgaard Hansen (Denmark).

