Cate Blanchett and Cannes Jury Announce 2018 Winners

The awards show for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival competition is underway.
Cate Blanchett presided over a jury that included “Selma” director Ava DuVernay, American actress Kristen Stewart, Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, French director Robert Guédiguian, Burgundian singer-songwriter Khadja Nin, French actress Léa Seydoux, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev.
The Camera d’Or, awarded by a jury overseen by French-Swiss director Ursula Meier to the best first film in the festival, went to Lukas Dhont’s “Girl,” the portrait of a 15-year-old who dreams of being a ballerina.
The prizes are being updated live below…
COMPETITION
Palme d’Or: “TBA”
Grand Prix: “TBA”
Director: TBA
Actor: TBA
Actress: TBA
Jury Prize: TBA
Screenplay: TBA
OTHER PRIZES
Camera d’Or: “Girl,” Lukas Dhont
Short Films Palme d’Or: “All These Creatures,” Charles Williams
Short Films Special Mention: “On the Border,” Shujun Wei
Golden Eye Documentary Prize: TBA
Ecumenical Jury Prize: “Capernaum,” Nadine Labaki
Ecumenical Jury Special Mention: “BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee
UN CERTAIN REGARD
Un Certain Regard Award: Ali Abbasi, “Border”
Best Director: Sergei Loznitsa, “Donbass”
Best Performance: Victor Polster, “Girl”
Best Screenplay: Meryem Benm’Barek, “Sofia”
Special Jury Prize: João Salaviza & Renée Nader Messora, “The Dead and the Others”
DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT
Art Cinema Award: “Climax” (Gaspar Noé)
Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: “The Trouble With You” (Pierre Salvadori)
Europa Cinemas Label: “Lucia’s Grace (Gianni Zanasi)
Illy Short Film Award: “Skip Day” (Patrick Bresnan, Ivete Lucas)
CRITICS’ WEEK
Grand Prize: “Diamantino” (Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt)
Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: “Woman at War” (Benedikt Erlingsson)
GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: “Sir”
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Felix Maritaud, “Sauvage.”
Short Film: “Hector Malot – The Last Day Of The Year” (Jacqueline Lentzou)
FIPRESCI
Competition: “Burning,” (Lee Chang-dong)
Un Certain Regard: “Girl,” (Lukas Dhont)
Directors’ Fortnight/Critics’ Week: “One Day” (Zsófa Szilagyi)
CINÉFONDATION
First Prize: “The Summer of the Electric Lion,” Diego Céspedes
Second Prize — TIE: “Calendar,” Igor Poplauhin AND “The Storms in Our Blood,” Shen Di
Third Prize: “Inanimate,” Lucia Bulgheroni