Cate Blanchett and Cannes Jury Announce 2018 Winners

The awards show for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival competition is underway.

Cate Blanchett presided over a jury that included “Selma” director Ava DuVernay, American actress Kristen Stewart, Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, French director Robert Guédiguian, Burgundian singer-songwriter Khadja Nin, French actress Léa Seydoux, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev.

The Camera d’Or, awarded by a jury overseen by French-Swiss director Ursula Meier to the best first film in the festival, went to Lukas Dhont’s “Girl,” the portrait of a 15-year-old who dreams of being a ballerina.

The prizes are being updated live below…

COMPETITION

Palme d’Or: “TBA”

Grand Prix: “TBA”

Director: TBA

Actor: TBA

Actress: TBA

Jury Prize: TBA



Screenplay: TBA

OTHER PRIZES

Camera d’Or: “Girl,” Lukas Dhont

Short Films Palme d’Or: “All These Creatures,” Charles Williams



Short Films Special Mention: “On the Border,” Shujun Wei

Golden Eye Documentary Prize: TBA

Ecumenical Jury Prize: “Capernaum,” Nadine Labaki

Ecumenical Jury Special Mention: “BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Un Certain Regard Award: Ali Abbasi, “Border”

Best Director: Sergei Loznitsa, “Donbass”

Best Performance: Victor Polster, “Girl”

Best Screenplay: Meryem Benm’Barek, “Sofia”

Special Jury Prize: João Salaviza & Renée Nader Messora, “The Dead and the Others”

DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT

Art Cinema Award: “Climax” (Gaspar Noé)

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: “The Trouble With You” (Pierre Salvadori)

Europa Cinemas Label: “Lucia’s Grace (Gianni Zanasi)

Illy Short Film Award: “Skip Day” (Patrick Bresnan, Ivete Lucas)

CRITICS’ WEEK

Grand Prize: “Diamantino” (Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt)

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: “Woman at War” (Benedikt Erlingsson)

GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: “Sir”

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Felix Maritaud, “Sauvage.”

Short Film: “Hector Malot – The Last Day Of The Year” (Jacqueline Lentzou)

FIPRESCI

Competition: “Burning,” (Lee Chang-dong)

Un Certain Regard: “Girl,” (Lukas Dhont)

Directors’ Fortnight/Critics’ Week: “One Day” (Zsófa Szilagyi)

CINÉFONDATION

First Prize: “The Summer of the Electric Lion,” Diego Céspedes

Second Prize — TIE: “Calendar,” Igor Poplauhin AND “The Storms in Our Blood,” Shen Di

Third Prize: “Inanimate,” Lucia Bulgheroni