Cate Blanchett and Cannes Jury Announce 2018 Winners

Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart and the 2018 Cannes jury announce the awards of the festival's 71st edition.

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristen Stewart and Cate BlanchettJury photocall, 71st Cannes Film Festival, France - 08 May 2018
CREDIT: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

The awards show for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival competition is underway.

Cate Blanchett presided over a jury that included “Selma” director Ava DuVernay, American actress Kristen Stewart, Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, French director Robert Guédiguian, Burgundian singer-songwriter Khadja Nin, French actress Léa Seydoux, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev.

The Camera d’Or, awarded by a jury overseen by French-Swiss director Ursula Meier to the best first film in the festival, went to Lukas Dhont’s “Girl,” the portrait of a 15-year-old who dreams of being a ballerina.

The prizes are being updated live below…

COMPETITION

Palme d’Or: “TBA”

Grand Prix: “TBA”

Director: TBA

Actor: TBA

Actress: TBA

Jury Prize: TBA

Screenplay: TBA

OTHER PRIZES

Camera d’Or: “Girl,” Lukas Dhont

Short Films Palme d’Or: “All These Creatures,” Charles Williams

Short Films Special Mention: “On the Border,” Shujun Wei

Golden Eye Documentary Prize: TBA

Ecumenical Jury Prize: “Capernaum,” Nadine Labaki

Ecumenical Jury Special Mention: “BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee

Related

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Un Certain Regard Award: Ali Abbasi, “Border”

Best Director: Sergei Loznitsa, “Donbass”

Best Performance: Victor Polster, “Girl”

Best Screenplay: Meryem Benm’Barek, “Sofia”

Special Jury Prize: João Salaviza & Renée Nader Messora, “The Dead and the Others”

DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT

Art Cinema Award: “Climax” (Gaspar Noé)

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: “The Trouble With You” (Pierre Salvadori)

Europa Cinemas Label: “Lucia’s Grace (Gianni Zanasi)

Illy Short Film Award: “Skip Day” (Patrick Bresnan, Ivete Lucas)

CRITICS’ WEEK

Grand Prize: “Diamantino” (Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt)

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: “Woman at War” (Benedikt Erlingsson)

GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: “Sir”

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Felix Maritaud, “Sauvage.”

Short Film: “Hector Malot – The Last Day Of The Year” (Jacqueline Lentzou)

FIPRESCI

Competition: “Burning,” (Lee Chang-dong)

Un Certain Regard: “Girl,” (Lukas Dhont)

Directors’ Fortnight/Critics’ Week: “One Day” (Zsófa Szilagyi)

CINÉFONDATION

First Prize: “The Summer of the Electric Lion,” Diego Céspedes

Second Prize — TIE: “Calendar,” Igor Poplauhin AND “The Storms in Our Blood,” Shen Di

Third Prize: “Inanimate,” Lucia Bulgheroni

More Film

  • Kristen Stewart and Cate BlanchettJury photocall,

    Cate Blanchett and Cannes Jury Announce 2018 Winners

    The awards show for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival competition is underway. Cate Blanchett presided over a jury that included “Selma” director Ava DuVernay, American actress Kristen Stewart, Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, French director Robert Guédiguian, Burgundian singer-songwriter Khadja Nin, French actress Léa Seydoux, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev. The Camera […]

  • DEADPOOL 2

    Box Office: 'Deadpool 2' Unseats 'Infinity War,' Opens to Heroic $133 Million

    The awards show for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival competition is underway. Cate Blanchett presided over a jury that included “Selma” director Ava DuVernay, American actress Kristen Stewart, Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, French director Robert Guédiguian, Burgundian singer-songwriter Khadja Nin, French actress Léa Seydoux, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev. The Camera […]

  • Cannes: ’Burning’ Wins Top Fipresci Prize

     Cannes: ’Burning’ Wins Fipresci Top Prize

    The awards show for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival competition is underway. Cate Blanchett presided over a jury that included “Selma” director Ava DuVernay, American actress Kristen Stewart, Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, French director Robert Guédiguian, Burgundian singer-songwriter Khadja Nin, French actress Léa Seydoux, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev. The Camera […]

  • Manto Cannes Review

    Cannes Film Review: ‘Manto’

    The awards show for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival competition is underway. Cate Blanchett presided over a jury that included “Selma” director Ava DuVernay, American actress Kristen Stewart, Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, French director Robert Guédiguian, Burgundian singer-songwriter Khadja Nin, French actress Léa Seydoux, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev. The Camera […]

  • 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' Review:

    Cannes Film Review: ‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night'

    The awards show for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival competition is underway. Cate Blanchett presided over a jury that included “Selma” director Ava DuVernay, American actress Kristen Stewart, Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, French director Robert Guédiguian, Burgundian singer-songwriter Khadja Nin, French actress Léa Seydoux, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev. The Camera […]

  • In My Room Ulrich Koehler Cannes

    Cannes Film Review: 'In My Room'

    The awards show for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival competition is underway. Cate Blanchett presided over a jury that included “Selma” director Ava DuVernay, American actress Kristen Stewart, Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, French director Robert Guédiguian, Burgundian singer-songwriter Khadja Nin, French actress Léa Seydoux, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev. The Camera […]

  • 'The Trouble With You' Review: Fizzy

    Cannes Film Review: 'The Trouble With You'

    The awards show for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival competition is underway. Cate Blanchett presided over a jury that included “Selma” director Ava DuVernay, American actress Kristen Stewart, Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, French director Robert Guédiguian, Burgundian singer-songwriter Khadja Nin, French actress Léa Seydoux, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev. The Camera […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad