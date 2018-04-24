Cannes: European Film Promotion Unveils 2018 Producers on the Move

Birgitta Bjornsdottir and Marco Alessi, the producers, respectively, of Cannes Film Festival Critics’ Week title “Woman at War,” and Directors’ Fortnight documentary “Samouni Road,” are among the 20 selected for the 2018 edition of European Film Promotion’s Producers on the Move initiative.

The up-and-coming producers, who must have had production experience and an international film release, are selected by EFP and its members. Hamburg-based EFP is a network of 38 European film and talent organisations. The 19th Producers on the Move runs in Cannes, starting May 10.

Across the five-day event, which is backed by the European Union’s Creative Europe – Media Program, the producers take part in networking and co-production events.

Multiple previous participants in the Producers on the Move program have films in competition in Cannes including Didar Domehri and Vladimer Katcharava who produced Eva Husson’s “Girls of the Sun.” Other alums with Cannes pictures include Tiziana Soudani who produced “Happy as Lazzaro,” and Labina Mitevska who was a producer on “The Wild Pear Tree.”

The full list of 2018 Producers on the Move

Veselka Kiryakova – Bulgaria

Oliver Sertić – Croatia

Radovan Síbrt – Czech Republic

Per Damgaard Hansen – Denmark

Esko Rips – Estonia

Miia Haavisto – Finland

Nicolas Anthome – France

Fabian Massah – Germany

Birgitta Bjornsdottir – Iceland

Marco Alessi – Italy

Aija Berzina – Latvia

Lukas Trimonis – Lithuania

Frank Hoeve – The Netherlands

Ashild Ramborg – Norway

Biljana Tutorov – Serbia

Peter Badac – Slovak Republic

Rok Secen – Slovenia

Luisa Romeo – Spain

David Herdies – Sweden

Katrin Renz – Switzerland