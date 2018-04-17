Cannes: Directors’ Fortnight Lineup Boasts Colombia’s ‘Birds of Passage,’ Nicolas Cage in ‘Mandy’

The 50th edition of Directors’ Fortnight, the section running parallel to the Cannes Film Festival, will open with Colombian directors Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego’s “Birds of Passage.”

The lavishly shot “Birds of Passage,” which marks Guerra’s follow-up to his Oscar-nominated “Embrace of the Serpent,” takes place in Colombia in the 1970s, when the demand for marijuana hits Colombia, quickly turning farmers into seasoned businessmen. Unfolding in the Guajira desert, “Birds of Passage” follows a Wayuu indigenous family who take a leading role in this new drug trade and discover the perks of wealth and power but also encounter violence and tragedy.

“Birds of Passage” is one of the 17 features selected by Directors’ Fortnight out of 1,609 films submitted.

The lineup also includes Panos Cosmos’ “Mandy,” a genre film starring Nicolas Cage as a broken man tracking down an unhinged religious sect that killed the love of his life; Japanese animator Mamoru Hosoda’s “Mirai,” a fantasy-filled animated tale; Marie Monge’s “Joueurs,” a Paris-set tale of love and addiction starring Tahar Rahim and Stacy Martin; Guillaume Nicloux’s “Les Confins du Monde,” a drama with Gerard Depardieu set during the wars in Indochina; and Gaspar Noe’s “Climax,” about a group of urban dancers in the 1990s who succumb to madness after being mysteriously drugged.

As previously announced, Martin Scorsese will receive the honorary Carrosse d’Or (Golden Coach) award at this year’s Directors’ Fortnight. This edition of the Cannes sidebar will be the last overseen by artistic director Edouard Waintrop, who is stepping down from the post. Paolo Moretti will take over in 2019.

The full lineup of feature films for Directors’ Fortnight:

“Pajaros De Verano” (“Birds Of Passage”), Cristina Gallego, Ciro Guerra

“Amin,” Philippe Faucon

“Climax,” Gaspar Noé

“Carmen y Lola,” Arantxa Echevarria

“Comprame un Revolver,” Julio Hernandez Cordon

“Les Confins du Monde,” Guillaume Nicloux

“El Motoarrebatador,” Agustin Toscano

“En Liberté,” Pierre Salvadori

“Joueurs,” Marie Monge

“Leave No Trace,” Debra Granik

“Los Silencios,” Beatriz Seigner

“Ming Wang Xing Shi Ke De,” Ming Zhang

“Mandy,” Panos Cosmatos

“Mirai,” Mamoru Hosoda

“Le Monde Est a Toi,” Romain Gavras

“Petra,” Jaime Rosales

“Samouni Road,” Stefano Savona