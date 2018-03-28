Christopher Nolan to Present ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” with the world premiere of an unrestored 70mm print, introduced by Christopher Nolan.

The event is set for May 12 as part of the Cannes Classics program. The screening will also be attended by members of Kubrick’s family, including his daughter Katharina Kubrick and his longtime producing partner and brother-in-law Jan Harlan.

Nolan, who will be attending the festival for the first time, will also participate in a Cannes masterclass on May 13, during which he will discuss his filmography and his passion for Kubrick’s work.

“2001” starred Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, and William Sylvester as astronauts on a voyage to Jupiter with the computer HAL 9000, following the discovery of a mysterious black monolith with a profound effect on human evolution. Kubrick won the Academy Award for best visual effects, in addition to earning nominations for best director and best original screenplay, shared with Arthur C. Clarke.

In 1991, “2001” was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. Many critics and filmmakers consider it Kubrick’s masterpiece.

Thanks partly to reissues, the sci-fi thriller has earned almost $57 million at the domestic box office during its lifetime.