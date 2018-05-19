 Cannes: ’Burning’ Wins Fipresci Top Prize

Strengthening even more its standing as this year’s Cannes Competition frontrunner, South Korean Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning,” starring “The Walking Dead’s” Steven Yeun, snagged the Fipresci International Critics’ Prize for best film in the section.

Spike Lee’s “Black Klansman” won a special mention in the Ecumenical Awards, won by Nadin Labaki’s “Capernaum.”

In other plaudits from the jury of the International Federation of Film Critics (Fipresci), Lukas Dhont’s “Girl” took the nod for best film in Un Certain Regard; and “One Day,” directed by Zsófa Szilagyi, was chosen by the Fipresci jury as best movie in either Directors’ Fortnight or Critics’ Week.

INTERNATIONAL CRITICS’ PRIZES, CANNES 2018

COMPETITION

“Burning,” (Lee Chang-dong, South Korea)

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“Girl,” (Lukas Dhont, Belgium, Netherlands)

DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT/CRITICS WEEK

“One Day” (Zsófa Szilagyi, Hungary)