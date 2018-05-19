 Cannes: ’Burning’ Wins Fipresci Top Prize

Spike Lee’s “Black Klansman” wins a special mention in the Ecumenical Awards

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Jason Hellerstein

Strengthening even more its standing as this year’s Cannes Competition frontrunner, South Korean Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning,” starring “The Walking Dead’s” Steven Yeun, snagged the Fipresci International Critics’ Prize for best film in the section.

Spike Lee’s “Black Klansman” won a special mention in the Ecumenical Awards, won by Nadin Labaki’s “Capernaum.”

In other plaudits from the jury of the International Federation of Film Critics (Fipresci), Lukas Dhont’s “Girl” took the nod for best film in Un Certain Regard; and “One Day,” directed by Zsófa Szilagyi, was chosen by the Fipresci jury as best movie in either Directors’ Fortnight or Critics’ Week.

INTERNATIONAL CRITICS’ PRIZES, CANNES 2018

COMPETITION

Burning,” (Lee Chang-dong, South Korea)

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“Girl,” (Lukas Dhont, Belgium, Netherlands)

DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT/CRITICS WEEK

“One Day” (Zsófa Szilagyi, Hungary)

More Film

  • DEADPOOL 2

    Box Office: 'Deadpool 2' Unseats 'Infinity War,' Opens to Heroic $133 Million

    Strengthening even more its standing as this year’s Cannes Competition frontrunner, South Korean Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning,” starring “The Walking Dead’s” Steven Yeun, snagged the Fipresci International Critics’ Prize for best film in the section. Spike Lee’s “Black Klansman” won a special mention in the Ecumenical Awards, won by Nadin Labaki’s “Capernaum.” In other plaudits from […]

  • Cannes: ’Burning’ Wins Top Fipresci Prize

     Cannes: ’Burning’ Wins Fipresci Top Prize

    Strengthening even more its standing as this year’s Cannes Competition frontrunner, South Korean Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning,” starring “The Walking Dead’s” Steven Yeun, snagged the Fipresci International Critics’ Prize for best film in the section. Spike Lee’s “Black Klansman” won a special mention in the Ecumenical Awards, won by Nadin Labaki’s “Capernaum.” In other plaudits from […]

  • Manto Cannes Review

    Cannes Film Review: ‘Manto’

    Strengthening even more its standing as this year’s Cannes Competition frontrunner, South Korean Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning,” starring “The Walking Dead’s” Steven Yeun, snagged the Fipresci International Critics’ Prize for best film in the section. Spike Lee’s “Black Klansman” won a special mention in the Ecumenical Awards, won by Nadin Labaki’s “Capernaum.” In other plaudits from […]

  • 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' Review:

    Cannes Film Review: ‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night'

    Strengthening even more its standing as this year’s Cannes Competition frontrunner, South Korean Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning,” starring “The Walking Dead’s” Steven Yeun, snagged the Fipresci International Critics’ Prize for best film in the section. Spike Lee’s “Black Klansman” won a special mention in the Ecumenical Awards, won by Nadin Labaki’s “Capernaum.” In other plaudits from […]

  • In My Room Ulrich Koehler Cannes

    Cannes Film Review: 'In My Room'

    Strengthening even more its standing as this year’s Cannes Competition frontrunner, South Korean Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning,” starring “The Walking Dead’s” Steven Yeun, snagged the Fipresci International Critics’ Prize for best film in the section. Spike Lee’s “Black Klansman” won a special mention in the Ecumenical Awards, won by Nadin Labaki’s “Capernaum.” In other plaudits from […]

  • 'The Trouble With You' Review: Fizzy

    Cannes Film Review: 'The Trouble With You'

    Strengthening even more its standing as this year’s Cannes Competition frontrunner, South Korean Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning,” starring “The Walking Dead’s” Steven Yeun, snagged the Fipresci International Critics’ Prize for best film in the section. Spike Lee’s “Black Klansman” won a special mention in the Ecumenical Awards, won by Nadin Labaki’s “Capernaum.” In other plaudits from […]

  • 'Dogman' Review: A Cuddly Italian Everyman

    Cannes Film Review: 'Dogman'

    Strengthening even more its standing as this year’s Cannes Competition frontrunner, South Korean Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning,” starring “The Walking Dead’s” Steven Yeun, snagged the Fipresci International Critics’ Prize for best film in the section. Spike Lee’s “Black Klansman” won a special mention in the Ecumenical Awards, won by Nadin Labaki’s “Capernaum.” In other plaudits from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad