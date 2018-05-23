Cannes: BidSlate Closes Partnerships, Title Deal With Kasper

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Life of Baldrick
CREDIT: Courtesy of Largo Films

Content rights specialist BidSlate has closed partnerships with VOD platforms SoFy.tv and Cinezen along with a 78-title package with India’s Kasper DigitalVariety has learned exclusively.

The deals were reached at the 2018 Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. The announcement was made Wednesdsay by Roland Rojas, co-founder and president of BidSlate.

The new global partnerships and deals include Largo Films, based in Switzerland, which has signed a partnership deal for its SoFy.tv. BidSlate will initially supply award-winning shorts to the platform, including “Decay,” “I’m Here Too,” “PagPag,” “Sineater,” “Testimony,” “The Life of Baldrick,” “Used Body Parts,” “I Meant to Tell You,” and “Diversion.”

BidSlate has licensed 78 titles to the Mumbai-based media company Kasper Digital for 15 years, covering the Indian sub-continent territory. Among the feature films are “The Cloth,” “Band of Keepers,” “Brother’s Day,” “Devil’s Six Commandments,” and “Bitter Sweet Monday.”

Cinezen, the recently launched Swedish company founded by film industry veteran Sam Klebanov and  software engineer Pavel Rabetski, will utilize BidSlate’s 1000-plus title catalog for its upcoming blockchain VOD platform.

Related

BidSlate has made a non-exclusive three-year deal with Da Ai Television for all Taiwanese television rights to the feature films “Inner Revolution” and “Viacrucis Migrante (Migrant Crossing).”

“With each year since launch, we continue to win over sales agents and platforms with our vast and growing catalog of programming and ease-of use,” said Rojas. “This year’s Marche du Film was an incredible success, and we continue to see steady growth from the international film marketplace.

Since its launch in October 2016, BidSlate’s catalog of award-winning films and TV series has increased tenfold, with more than 1000 titles available to international buyers. Recent deals cover Filmhub and partnerships with service providers Premiere Digital and Payoneer.

BidSlate verifies all members through a registration process. Once approved, sellers can upload their media and data while buyers have access to a content library searchable by specific purchasing needs. Membership is free for distributors. BidSlate takes a flat 20% fee from sellers per completed transaction.

Rojas co-founded production company Hand in Hand Entertainment in 2007 and helped secure financing for projects including “Hesher,” starring Natalie Portman and Rainn Wilson, and “A Late Quartet” starring Christopher Walken and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..Hulk (Mark

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Weighs in on the Worst Marvel Costumes

  • avengers infinity war

    Why Wakanda Forever Is Bigger Than 'Black Panther'

More Film

  • Transilvania Film Fest Brings Tech Trends

    Transilvania Film Fest Brings Tech Trends Into Focus

    Content rights specialist BidSlate has closed partnerships with VOD platforms SoFy.tv and Cinezen along with a 78-title package with India’s Kasper Digital, Variety has learned exclusively. The deals were reached at the 2018 Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. The announcement was made Wednesdsay by Roland Rojas, co-founder and president of BidSlate. The new global […]

  • Luc Besson

    EuropaCorp Stock Drops in Wake of Rape Allegation Against Luc Besson

    Content rights specialist BidSlate has closed partnerships with VOD platforms SoFy.tv and Cinezen along with a 78-title package with India’s Kasper Digital, Variety has learned exclusively. The deals were reached at the 2018 Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. The announcement was made Wednesdsay by Roland Rojas, co-founder and president of BidSlate. The new global […]

  • 'Sink or Swim' Review: A So-So

    Cannes Film Review: 'Sink or Swim'

    Content rights specialist BidSlate has closed partnerships with VOD platforms SoFy.tv and Cinezen along with a 78-title package with India’s Kasper Digital, Variety has learned exclusively. The deals were reached at the 2018 Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. The announcement was made Wednesdsay by Roland Rojas, co-founder and president of BidSlate. The new global […]

  • Life of Baldrick

    Cannes: BidSlate Closes Partnerships, Title Deal With Kasper

    Content rights specialist BidSlate has closed partnerships with VOD platforms SoFy.tv and Cinezen along with a 78-title package with India’s Kasper Digital, Variety has learned exclusively. The deals were reached at the 2018 Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. The announcement was made Wednesdsay by Roland Rojas, co-founder and president of BidSlate. The new global […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Hitchcock's 'To Catch a Thief' Set for Spanish-Language TV Series Remake

    Content rights specialist BidSlate has closed partnerships with VOD platforms SoFy.tv and Cinezen along with a 78-title package with India’s Kasper Digital, Variety has learned exclusively. The deals were reached at the 2018 Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. The announcement was made Wednesdsay by Roland Rojas, co-founder and president of BidSlate. The new global […]

  • Julio Iglesias Spain's singer Julio Iglesias

    LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Content rights specialist BidSlate has closed partnerships with VOD platforms SoFy.tv and Cinezen along with a 78-title package with India’s Kasper Digital, Variety has learned exclusively. The deals were reached at the 2018 Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. The announcement was made Wednesdsay by Roland Rojas, co-founder and president of BidSlate. The new global […]

  • Cannes Critics’ Week Title ‘Woman at

    Cannes Critics' Week Title 'Woman at War' Sells to Europe, China (EXCLUSIVE)

    Content rights specialist BidSlate has closed partnerships with VOD platforms SoFy.tv and Cinezen along with a 78-title package with India’s Kasper Digital, Variety has learned exclusively. The deals were reached at the 2018 Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. The announcement was made Wednesdsay by Roland Rojas, co-founder and president of BidSlate. The new global […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad