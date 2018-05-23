Cannes: BidSlate Closes Partnerships, Title Deal With Kasper

Content rights specialist BidSlate has closed partnerships with VOD platforms SoFy.tv and Cinezen along with a 78-title package with India’s Kasper Digital, Variety has learned exclusively.

The deals were reached at the 2018 Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. The announcement was made Wednesdsay by Roland Rojas, co-founder and president of BidSlate.

The new global partnerships and deals include Largo Films, based in Switzerland, which has signed a partnership deal for its SoFy.tv. BidSlate will initially supply award-winning shorts to the platform, including “Decay,” “I’m Here Too,” “PagPag,” “Sineater,” “Testimony,” “The Life of Baldrick,” “Used Body Parts,” “I Meant to Tell You,” and “Diversion.”

BidSlate has licensed 78 titles to the Mumbai-based media company Kasper Digital for 15 years, covering the Indian sub-continent territory. Among the feature films are “The Cloth,” “Band of Keepers,” “Brother’s Day,” “Devil’s Six Commandments,” and “Bitter Sweet Monday.”

Cinezen, the recently launched Swedish company founded by film industry veteran Sam Klebanov and software engineer Pavel Rabetski, will utilize BidSlate’s 1000-plus title catalog for its upcoming blockchain VOD platform.

Related FilMart: BidSlate Whistles Up Premiere for Sally Rowe Documentary 'Old Dog' Film News Roundup: 'Topless Prophet' Strip Club Movie in Development

BidSlate has made a non-exclusive three-year deal with Da Ai Television for all Taiwanese television rights to the feature films “Inner Revolution” and “Viacrucis Migrante (Migrant Crossing).”

“With each year since launch, we continue to win over sales agents and platforms with our vast and growing catalog of programming and ease-of use,” said Rojas. “This year’s Marche du Film was an incredible success, and we continue to see steady growth from the international film marketplace.

Since its launch in October 2016, BidSlate’s catalog of award-winning films and TV series has increased tenfold, with more than 1000 titles available to international buyers. Recent deals cover Filmhub and partnerships with service providers Premiere Digital and Payoneer.

BidSlate verifies all members through a registration process. Once approved, sellers can upload their media and data while buyers have access to a content library searchable by specific purchasing needs. Membership is free for distributors. BidSlate takes a flat 20% fee from sellers per completed transaction.

Rojas co-founded production company Hand in Hand Entertainment in 2007 and helped secure financing for projects including “Hesher,” starring Natalie Portman and Rainn Wilson, and “A Late Quartet” starring Christopher Walken and Philip Seymour Hoffman.