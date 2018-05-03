You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Candice McDonough Tapped for Warner Bros. Theatrical Communications Role

Brent Lang

CREDIT: Warner Bros. Pictures

Veteran publicist Candice McDonough is returning to Warner Bros., where she will be reunited with studio chief Toby Emmerich. She will be senior VP of theatrical communications.

McDonough and Emmerich worked together for over a decade at New Line. She will replace Jack Horner, who is leaving the motion picture group to focus on corporate communications.

McDonough left Warner Bros. in 2015 to become executive VP of theatrical publicity at Relativity EuropaCorp Distribution. It was a difficult assignment. Shortly after McDonough joined the distribution venture, Relativity had to file for bankruptcy and it relations with EuropaCorp soured. McDonough than became had of publicity and communications for EuropaCorp’s U.S. arm, overseeing its messaging and p.r. for the company’s film and television productions.

Since leaving EuropaCorp in 2017, McDonough has been a consultant, working with the likes of Bold Films.

McDonough had been at New Line from 2001 to 2015. She moved under the Warner Bros. umbrella in 2008 when New Line became part of the studio. McDonough has also worked at HBO Films and CAA.

More to come…

