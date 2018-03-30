Cameron Diaz Says She’s ‘Actually Retired’ From Acting

As one of the most in-demand actresses of the late 1990s and 2000s, Cameron Diaz starred in a number of hit films, from “There’s Something About Mary” to “Charlie’s Angels” to “My Sister’s Keeper” to “Shrek.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, though, Diaz says she has now retired from acting.

Sitting down with “The Sweetest Thing” co-stars Christina Applegate and Selma Blair to reminisce about working on the film, the three discussed reuniting when Diaz said, “Maybe I should, you know, I mean, I’m down. I’m literally doing nothing.” After Applegate said she was semi-retired from acting to raise her children, Diaz responded, “I’m semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies.”

The actress’ last on-screen appearance was in 2014’s “Annie.” Rumors of Diaz’s retirement first began swirling earlier this month when Blair said in an interview that she would like to make a sequel to “Sweetest Thing,” but “Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done.'” Blair later took to Twitter to clarify that her comments were made in jest, adding, “Cameron Diaz is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson.”

📠📺☎️👩🏻‍🏫 BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨🚨. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson. 🎙 — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) March 12, 2018

Following the buzz about a “Sweetest Thing” follow-up, original writer Nancy Pimental told Variety, “No discussions about a sequel, but I dance around with ideas in my head about doing it all the time. We seem to have a consistent and loyal following that I am grateful for.”

Director Roger Kumble, who also worked with Blair on “Cruel Intentions,” deferred to Pimental on any plans for a sequel to the hit 2002 rom-com, but added, “Nothing would make me happier than to work with all those incredibly talented people.”