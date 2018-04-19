Cameron Bailey Promoted to Co-Head of Toronto Film Festival

Cameron Bailey​ has been promoted to the newly created position of artistic director and co-head of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Bailey is one of the public faces of the annual celebration of moviemaking, helping to select the productions that debut up north as the artistic director, a post he has held since 2012, and often introducing the films to the crowds on opening nights. The Toronto Film Festival has become an essential stop for awards-season hopefuls. Oscar-winning films such as “Argo,” “The Shape of Water,” and “Spotlight” have all used the gathering to generate buzz and fuel their campaigns.

The move comes following CEO Piers Handling’s announcement last July that this year’s festival will be his last. As part of the leadership shift, the board reviewed the organization’s current structure and decided on a two-headed structure for the festival. Bailey will focus on the artistic direction of the organization. The other lead position will be a managing director, who will concentrate on the organization’s business and funding needs. A search committee has been working with Caldwell Partners to identify candidates for the job. An announcement is expected to take place prior to September’s fest.

“I’ve been fortunate to work alongside Piers for so many years. We programmed Canadian films together, we made our first programming trip to Burkina Faso together and we’ve spent countless hours working out how best to engage audiences with the power of film,” Bailey said in a statement. “I am honoured to be entrusted with guiding the future of TIFF.”

Bailey previously served as the festival’s co-director and was once a film reviewer, whose work appeared in the likes of Now, Canada AM, CBC Radio One, and Take One. In his new role, Bailey will report directly to the board of directors effective October 1, 2018.