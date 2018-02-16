You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rising British Stars Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner Unlock ‘The Secret of the Universe’ (EXCLUSIVE)

'God's Own Country' and 'Fantastic Beasts' actors will star in Guy Myhill movie

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

Two of Britain’s brightest rising stars will appear on screen together after Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor joined Guy Myhill’s “The Secret of the Universe.”

O’Connor has been lauded for his performance in Francis Lee’s “God’s Own Country,” winning the best-actor prize at the British Independent Film Awards and snagging a nomination as a BAFTA Rising Star. Turner appeared in “Tramps,” which was at Toronto in 2016 and got picked up by Netflix, and “Mobile Homes,” which bowed in Cannes last year in Directors’ Fortnight. Turner will next be seen in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” in which he will play the brother of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).

In “The Secret of the Universe,” O’Connor portrays Fergie and Turner his cousin Perry. The pair roam the countryside in a small traveling circus, drinking, gambling and behaving recklessly. But as they fall in and out of tangled relationships, they have to face up to the grown-up emotions and people involved.

It is Myhill’s second feature after “Goob,” a BBC Films-produced, U.K.-set, coming-of-age drama that was at Venice Days in 2014 and scooped a British Independent Film Award. Mike Elliot (“Jawbone”) is producing “The Secret of the Universe,” and Myhill will direct from the script he co-wrote with Sophie Vaughan.

“I can’t wait to bring this heady mix of road movie mayhem and heartfelt anguish to the screen through the extraordinary talent of rising stars Callum and Josh,” Myhill said.

Shooting starts in the fall. International sales are handled by Independent, which will introduce the project to buyers at the EFM in Berlin.

“‘The Goob’ announced Guy Myhill as an exciting and unique voice in British cinema,” said Sara Lebutsch, Independent’s head of sales. “Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor are exceptional upcoming talents, and we are delighted to be reteaming with producer Mike Elliott on this project.”

Turner is represented by Curtis Brown and WME, and O’Connor by Independent Talent.

More Film

  • Oh Seok-geun Korean Film Council

    New Leader Promises Reforms at Korean Film Council

    Two of Britain’s brightest rising stars will appear on screen together after Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor joined Guy Myhill’s “The Secret of the Universe.” O’Connor has been lauded for his performance in Francis Lee’s “God’s Own Country,” winning the best-actor prize at the British Independent Film Awards and snagging a nomination as a BAFTA […]

  • SOUTH KOREA OUTMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Actress Choi Hee-seo Look Forward to a Promising Career

    Two of Britain’s brightest rising stars will appear on screen together after Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor joined Guy Myhill’s “The Secret of the Universe.” O’Connor has been lauded for his performance in Francis Lee’s “God’s Own Country,” winning the best-actor prize at the British Independent Film Awards and snagging a nomination as a BAFTA […]

  • The Prison Korean Cinema

    Korea's Box Office Faces a Drop in Admissions as Streaming Services Compete

    Two of Britain’s brightest rising stars will appear on screen together after Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor joined Guy Myhill’s “The Secret of the Universe.” O’Connor has been lauded for his performance in Francis Lee’s “God’s Own Country,” winning the best-actor prize at the British Independent Film Awards and snagging a nomination as a BAFTA […]

  • Andy Lo Hong Kong Writer Director

    Ambitious Filmmaker Andy Lo Wants Success in Both Hong Kong and China

    Two of Britain’s brightest rising stars will appear on screen together after Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor joined Guy Myhill’s “The Secret of the Universe.” O’Connor has been lauded for his performance in Francis Lee’s “God’s Own Country,” winning the best-actor prize at the British Independent Film Awards and snagging a nomination as a BAFTA […]

  • Radoslaw Smigulski Polish Film Institute DIrector

    New Polish Film Institute Topper Talks Tax Incentives, Production

    Two of Britain’s brightest rising stars will appear on screen together after Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor joined Guy Myhill’s “The Secret of the Universe.” O’Connor has been lauded for his performance in Francis Lee’s “God’s Own Country,” winning the best-actor prize at the British Independent Film Awards and snagging a nomination as a BAFTA […]

  • Malgorzata Szumowska

    Berlin: Director Malgorzata Szumowska Discusses New Film 'Mug'

    Two of Britain’s brightest rising stars will appear on screen together after Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor joined Guy Myhill’s “The Secret of the Universe.” O’Connor has been lauded for his performance in Francis Lee’s “God’s Own Country,” winning the best-actor prize at the British Independent Film Awards and snagging a nomination as a BAFTA […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad