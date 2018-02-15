You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Call Me by Your Name’ House Goes Up for Sale

The house that serves as the central setting for Luca ’s Oscar-nominated “Call Me by Your Name” is up for sale.

The Perlman family home, located in Lombardy, Italy, is on the market for $2.7 million, according to a listing on Home & Loft. The property is where Elio and Oliver, played by Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer respectively, meet and fall in love in the movie.

The listing dates the construction of the villa around the 16th century. According to Elle Decor, the building, which has 14 bedrooms and seven bathrooms, was originally a fortress before it was converted into a home.

Guadagnino told the New York Times that he briefly considered buying the villa before he came across the “Call Me by Your Name” script. The movie includes interior shots of the rustic property, mainly the conjoined room Chalamet and Hammer’s characters share, as well as the grassy exterior where the men playfully flirt.

The drama, based on the novel of the same name by André Aciman, explores the romantic relationship that develops between 17-year-old Elio and visiting research assistant Oliver. “Call Me by Your Name” picked up four Oscar nominations including best picture, lead actor for Chalamet, adapted screenplay for James Ivory, and original song for “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens.

