CalArts Producer’s Show Honors Ann Telnaes, Showcases Student Animation

As part of the CalArts School of Film/Video Showcase this year, the 2018 Producer’s Show has announced that they will be welcoming back alumna Ann Telnaes as Guest of Honor on Wednesday, May 2.

Telnaes, who graduated from the Character Animation Program, works as an editorial cartoonist for the Washington Post and won the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning in 2001.

“Ann Telnaes is a pioneering editorial cartoonist,” said Maija Burnett, director of CalArts’ Character Animation Program. “An alum of CalArts, Ann’s prize-winning work addresses topical issues of the day in subversive and creative ways. Her editorial cartoons often take the form of animated GIFs– succinct, concise observations of current affairs. We are excited to welcome her back to the Character Animation Program as Guest of Honor at this year’s Producers Show.”

Each annual showcase presents a juried selection of special screenings that feature new short and feature-length films by students in School of Film/Video’s four programs of character animation, experimental animation, film and video, and film directing.

This year, the award-winning films at the Producers’ Show include the honorees of the Walter and Gracie Lantz Animation Prize, which is juried by the faculty of the CalArts Character Animation Program. Gabby Capili will be awarded for “Dennis the Dinosaur” and Anchi Shen for “Barry.”

Additionally, Vimeo juried the Vimeo Award for Outstanding Achievement in Animated Filmmaking. The winner is Alex Avagimian for “Little Bandits” (pictured above).

The final prize is the Peers’ Pick, which is chosen by the students. Yden Park will receive the honor for “Goodbye Galaxy Girl.”