CAA’s Michael Kives Exits to Launch Advisory Firm K5 Global

Michael Kives is leaving CAA to launch K5 Global, a new media and financial services advisory firm.

The new company will work with corporations, government entities, and start-ups, and will be involved in a range of industries, including sports, technology, politics, and entertainment. Kives has deep ties to the Clintons, and has an impressive Rolodex of current and former clients that includes Warren Buffett, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jesse Eisenberg, Katy Perry, and Jessica Alba. He joined CAA in 2003. The agency appears to be supporting the move as its leadership released a statement praising Kives.

“Michael Kives is an absolute original. Because of his incredible instincts and unique ability to connect people, he has created a vast network that will help to provide growth and opportunity for anyone fortunate enough to work with him,” Richard Lovett, president of CAA, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Prior to joining CAA, Kives worked for President Bill Clinton, serving as an interim spokesperson, and later transitioned to Senator Hillary Clinton’s Washington office, where he worked alongside Chief of Staff Huma Abedin. Kives currently serves on the board of directors of Cirque du Soleil.