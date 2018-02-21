You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Charlotte Gainsbourg Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress Charlotte Gainsbourg has signed with CAA for representation.

Her past film credits include “Melancholia,” “The Tree,” “Antichrist,” “The Little Thief,” “21 Grams,” and “I’m Not There.” Most recently, she was in “Ismael’s Ghosts,” which premiered at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. She has had nine films presented at the Cannes Film Festival, and has won a Cannes Award for best actress for “Antichrist.”

Gainsbourg has won a César Award, the national film award of France, for best supporting actress for “La Buche” and a César Award for most promising actress for “L’Effrontee.” Additionally, her performances in “The Little Thief,” “Love,” “Etc.,” and “The Tree” have each earned her César Award nominations for best actress.

In music, Gainsbourg won female artist of the year at Victoires de la Musique this past weekend. She released her album “Rest” in November 2017 after four years of writing and recording sessions in New York with notable French producer, SebastiAn, along with musical and lyrical contributions from Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, and Paul McCartney.

Her other albums include “Charlotte for Ever,” “5:55,” “IRM,” and “Stage Whisper.”

She continues to be represented by Claire Blondel at Artmedia in France, Kate Buckley at 42 in the UK, Untitled Entertainment, and attorney John Diemer at Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal.

