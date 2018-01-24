Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Acquires War Photographer Doc ‘Hondros’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired theatrical rights to “Hondros,” the award-winning Tribeca documentary about celebrated war photographer Chris Hondros, Variety has learned.

Byron Allen’s company will release the film in theaters on March 2 in New York, Los Angeles, and London. It will then get an online release on Freestyle Digital Media, Allen’s digital arm, on March 6.

The movie, directed by Greg Campbell, chronicles the story of Hondros’ career, as he risked his life to travel to the frontline of wars in such regions as Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya. The film relies on vintage clips, first-person interviews, and other historic artifacts to look back at Hondros’ career as a photojournalist, which began with a trip to Kosova in 1999.

“Hondros” is produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker through their Manhattan-based company, Nine Stories. Executive producers include Bold Films’ Gary Michael Walters and Michel Litvak. Jamie Lee Curtis served as a co-executive producer.

The story was a passion project for Campbell, a journalist and nonfiction writer who decided to make a movie about his lifelong best friend. “Hondros” received strong reviews last spring, and it went on to win the audience award at Tribeca.

“We’re thrilled that after years of supporting Greg’s vision to realize Chris’ story and the incredible reception at numerous film festivals, this poignant documentary has found a home at Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures,” Gyllenhaal said in a statement.

The deal was negotiated by Rachel Koehler, the director of acquisitions at Freestyle Digital Media, Miles Mogulescu at Bold Films, and Kevin Iwashina and Liesl Copland at Endeavor Content.